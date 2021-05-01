Marlins’ minor-league rosters are out. Here’s where Miami’s top prospects are starting

The Miami Marlins’ four full-season minor-league affiliates on Saturday released their preliminary rosters for the 2021 minor-league season, which begins on Tuesday.

The 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will be the first live action for many of the Marlins’ prospects in more than 20 months.

Here’s where the Marlins’ top prospects are beginning the season.

Lewin Diaz #68 of the Miami Marlins in action during the spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 3, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Eric Espada Getty Images

Triple A Jacksonville

Three of the Marlins’ top 10 prospects according to MLB Pipeline are starting at club’s highest affiliate: first baseman Lewin Diaz (No. 5), outfielder Jesus Sanchez Jesus Sanchez (No. 6) and Braxton Garrett (No. 7). The Jumbo Shrimp also have four other players who spent time on Miami’s big-league roster last year in catcher Brian Navaretto, infielder Eddy Alvarez, and pitchers Brett Eibner and Josh A. Smith.

Also keep an eye on infielder Joe Dunand. He impressed during spring training and is capable of playing both shortstop and third base.

Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday takes batting practice during a spring training workout on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Florida. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Double A Pensacola

The Blue Wahoos have five of the Marlins’ top 30 prospects, highlighted by 2019 first-round pick outfielder JJ Bleday (No. 2) and 2020 first-round pick right-handed pitcher Max Meyer (No. 3). This is Meyer’s first minor-league assignment after spending the 2020 season at the alternate training site.

The other top prospects starting in Pensacola: Outfielders Peyton Burdick (No. 12) and Jerar Encarnacion (No. 21) as well as left-handed pitcher Jake Eder (No. 24).

Others to watch at the Double A level: pitchers Will Stewart and Brandon Leibrandt; infielders Riley Mahan and Demetrius Sims; and outfielder Victor Victor Mesa.

And there’s a local tie starting in Pensacola: Chris Chinea, a former Gulliver Prep standout, is one of three catchers on the Blue Wahoos’ roster after he signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins this offseason.

Class A Advanced Beloit

A lot of outfield and pitching depth will be on display in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Headliners on the mound include 2020 draft picks Kyle Nicolas (No. 17) and Zach McCambley (No. 23). Kameron Misner (No. 15), Connor Scott (No. 16) and Griffin Conine (No. 18) will serve as the Snappers’ projected starting outfield.

Will Banfield (No. 28), the Marlins’ only catcher ranked among the organization’s top-30 prospects, is also starting in Beloit. His progression will be key to watch this season.

Miami Marlins second round draft pick Nasim Nunez talks with the coaches including manger Don Mattingly before they play the St. Louis Cardinals at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, Monday, June, 10, 2019. CHARLES TRAINOR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Class A Jupiter

Dax Fulton (No. 9), Eury Perez (No. 25) Chris Mokma and M.D Johnson highlight the pitchers on the Hammerheads’ preliminary roster, while shortstop Nasim Nunez (No. 13), infielder Osiris Johnson (No. 30) and outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (No. 11) are the top position players to watch.

Keep an eye on outfielders JD Orr and Diowill Burgos as well.

Missing names

Five Marlins prospects are on the big-league roster or with the team on the taxi squad for this road trip: infielder Jose Devers (No. 8), pitcher Nick Neidert (No. 10), outfielder Monte Harrison (No. 14), pitcher Jordan Holloway (No. 22) and pitcher Paul Campbell (No. 27)

Top pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez (No. 1), Edward Cabrera (No. 4) and Jorge Guzman (No. 29) are on the injured list and therefore not on any of the preliminary rosters.

The Marlins’ top prospects from their last two international free agent cycles — notably infielders Jose Salas (No. 19), Ian Lewis and Yiddi Cappe (No. 20) — also are not starting at any of the club’s four full-season affiliates.

One other notable omission: Right-handed pitcher Evan Fitterer, the Marlins’ No. 26 overall prospect who was a fifth-round pick in 2019.