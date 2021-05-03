As he prepares for first pro start, Marlins’ Max Meyer ready to feel ‘little butterflies’ again

Max Meyer’s moment is finally here. It has been nearly 11 months since the Miami Marlins selected Meyer with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft last June. He spent nearly a year biding time through a pandemic, playing intrasquad games on back fields and staying sharp through bullpen sessions.

Now, his 100 mph fastball and top-end slider are about to be unleashed on the minor-league baseball circuit.

Meyer, a unanimous top-50 prospect in baseball — ranked as high as No. 23 by MLB Pipeline — begins his professional baseball career Tuesday when he steps on the mound as the Double A Pensacola Blue Wahoos’ Opening Day starter against the Mississippi Braves.

“I can’t really describe it,” Meyer said, “but I can’t wait for it. I know every time I went out for college, I feel like I had a little nerves in me, little butterflies before every start. I feel like you need that, too, and I can’t wait to feel that again.”

The Marlins, meanwhile, can’t wait to see him pitch in a live setting and in games that count.

To this point, all of Meyer’s development came at either the Marlins’ alternate training site during the shortened 2020 season, a monthlong instructional league camp in October, six weeks of back-field work during spring training (the Marlins did not have him play in Grapefruit League games) and another month of workouts and scrimmages at the alternate training site in Jacksonville this year while they waited for the minor-league season to begin.

And while the Marlins don’t plan to rein Meyer in during his first season of professional baseball, precautions will be taken early.

For example, Blue Wahoos pitching coach Tim Norton said Meyer will most likely be on a five-inning or 75-pitch limit during his first start Tuesday. The plan is also for Meyer to get just one start a week before deciding whether to have him go on a five-day cycle later in the season.

“He’s a pretty special one,” Norton said, “and he’s been pitching against some guys at a high level at the ATS last year and big-league spring training and the ATS again. ... I know he’s excited. I don’t want to take the reins from him. He should be fired up. He’s probably gonna get after it like he always does. Might need to settle him down, but I think he’s in a pretty good spot and he’s ready to compete. I’m gonna let him go out there and get after it.”

MLB Pipeline, which ranks Meyer as the No. 23 overall prospect in baseball, projects Meyer to move through the minor leagues quickly and anticipates his MLB debut coming as early as 2022.

“Though Meyer is listed as just 6 feet tall, he has erased any concerns about whether his size would prevent him from becoming an impact starter,” his scouting report reads. “He’s strong and athletic, showing the ability to repeat a fluid delivery and fill the strike zone with premium stuff.”

While Meyer’s professional debut certainly headlines the Marlins’ Double A affiliate, it’s not the only story line.

JJ Bleday, the club’s first-round pick in 2019 and No. 2 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is also starting the season in Pensacola. Bleday has quickly impressed the Marlins’ coaching staff and front office during the past two years with his high baseball IQ and maturity.

Bleday joins an outfield that also includes top prospects Peyton Burdick (No. 12), Jerar Encarnacion (No. 21) and Victor Victor Mesa. Jake Eder, the Marlins' fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft and a former Vanderbilt standout like Bleday, is also making his professional debut in Double A.

Lewin Diaz #68 of the Miami Marlins in action during the spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 3, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Eric Espada Getty Images

Insights on other top Marlins prospects

Quick hits on the Marlins’ top prospects outside of Meyer who are set to begin the season Tuesday at one of the Marlins’ four full-season minor-league affiliates. This does not include any of the three pitching prospects currently on the injured list (Sixto Sanchez, Edward Cabrera and Jorge Guzman) or the five currently with the big-league club (Jose Devers, Nick Neidert, Monte Harrison, Jordan Holloway and Paul Campbell). Three others — infielders Jose Salas (No. 19) and Yiddi Cappe (No. 20) as well as right-handed pitcher Evan Fitterer (No. 26) — were not listed on any of the four rosters.

▪ Outfielder JJ Bleday (No. 2, Double A Pensacola): 23 years old; Marlins’ first-round pick in 2019; can hit for power and average as a left-handed hitter; impressive discipline at the plate to go with his quick bat speed; best profiles in right field defensively.

▪ First baseman Lewin Diaz (No. 5, Triple A Jacksonville): 24 years old; left-handed-hitting first baseman acquired from the Minnesota Twins in July 2019; played in 14 MLB games in 2020 (.154 average, three RBI, two doubles, two runs scored in 39 at-bats); solid defender with a potential to hit for power.

▪ Outfielder Jesus Sanchez (No. 6, Triple A): 23 years old; left-handed hitting outfielder acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2019; played in 10 MLB games in 2020 (.040 average, one double, two RBI, one run scored in 25 at-bats); played Winter ball in the Dominican Republic after the season; primarily a corner outfielder.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett (No. 7, Triple A): 23 years old; Marlins’ first-round draft pick in 2016; strong showing in 2019 (3.54 ERA, 119 strikeouts vs 40 walks over 106 2/3 innings) in first season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017. Made two MLB starts in 2020. Primary offerings are a fastball that is primarily around 90-93 mph but has hit 96 and a low-80s curveball. Developing a changeup.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Dax Fulton (No. 9, Class A Jupiter): 19 years old; Marlins’ second-round draft pick in 2020; considered the top prep left-handed pitcher in the draft who slipped out of the first round after undergoing Tommy John surgery; fastball-curveball pitcher with a developing changeup. Has solid size (6-6, 230 pounds).

▪ Outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (No. 11, Class A): 19 years old; signed as an international free agent in October 2018; impressed at the Gulf Coast League in 2019 (.284 batting average, nine doubles, four triples, one home run, 24 RBI, 24 walks, seven stolen bases, 39 runs scored in 47 games).

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick swings at a pitch during a live batting practice session on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

▪ Outfielder Peyton Burdick (No. 12, Double A): 24 years old; Marlins’ third-round pick in 2019; hit .308 with 11 home runs and 64 RBI in 69 games in Class A; participated in club’s instructional league in both 2019 and 2020 and impressed at big-league spring training; can hit for power to all fields; most likely a left fielder long-term.

▪ Infielder Nasim Nunez (No. 13, Class A): 20 years old; Marlins’ second-round pick in 2019; arguably the Miami’s top defensive shortstop prospect in a system loaded with middle infielders; stole 28 bases and drew 34 walks in the Gulf Coast League in 2019; offensive production will determine his future.

▪ Outfielder Kameron Misner (No. 15, Class A Advanced Beloit): 23 years old; Marlins’ competitive balance draft pick in 2019; can play all three outfield spots.

▪ Outfielder Connor Scott (No. 16, Class A Advanced): 21 years old; Marlins’ first-round pick in 2018; career .240 hitter in 172 minor-league games; projected to hit for average; has potential to hit for power from the left side as he begins to fill out his 6-3 frame.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas (No. 17, Class A Advanced): 22 years old; Marlins’ competitive balance pick in 2020; fastball is generally in the mid 90s; his slider is his best secondary offering; changeup and curveball round out his arsenal.

▪ Outfielder Griffin Conine (No. 18, Class A Advanced): 23 years old; left-handed-hitting outfielder acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in August 2020; career .266 hitter with 29 home runs, 97 RBI and 84 runs scored in 137 minor-league games; son of former Marlin Jeff Conine.

▪ Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion (No. 21, Double A): 23 years old; signed as an international free agent in 2015; broke out in 2019 (.276 average, 16 home runs, 71 RBI, 61 runs scored in 135 games across Class A and Class A Advanced) and has arguably the most raw power among Marlins prospects; primarily an outfielder but can also play first base.

Miami Marlins pitcher Zach McCambley throws a bullpen session during spring training on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Complex in Jupiter, Florida. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

▪ Right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley (No. 23, Class A Advanced): 21 years old; Marlins’ third-round pick in 2020; low 80s curveball is his best offering; fastball has topped out at 96 and is effective at the top of the strike zone; developing a changeup

▪ Left-handed pitcher Jake Eder (No. 24, Double A): 22 years old; Marlins’ fourth-round pick in 2020; has good size at 6-4 and 215 pounds; fastball sits between 92 and 95 mph; curveball has potential; still developing a changeup

▪ Right-handed pitcher Eury Perez (No. 25, Class A): 18 years old; international free agent signing in July 2019; tall and lanky at 6-9 and 190 pounds; was viewed as one of the Marlins’ top standouts at their instructional league in October 2020; fastball velocity is around 91-95 mph; needs to develop his secondary pitches (curveball and changeup).

▪ Catcher Will Banfield (No. 28, Class A Advanced): 21 years old; Marlins’ competitive balance pick in 2018; defensive-minded catcher who showed improvement at the plate while at the alternate training site in 2020; caught 46 percent of potential base stealers in 2019.

▪ Infielder Osiris Johnson (No. 30, Class A): 20 years old; Marlins’ second-round pick in 2018; missed 2019 season with injury and lost out on 2020 season due to the pandemic; has a knack for hard contact; while primarily a shortstop, Johnson could potentially be third base depth in the organization.