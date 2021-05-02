Miami Marlins’ long road trip ends on low note after being swept by Nationals

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

Trevor Rogers knew the mistake he made as soon as the ball left Ryan Zimmerman’s bat in the third inning. He was trying to get a 96.7 mph fastball high and inside — one of his strengths. The ball leaked toward the heart of the plate. Zimmerman capitalized.

The ball soared through the air at Nationals Park and beyond the wall in center field, a 430-foot three-run home run.

With that, and with Max Scherzer putting together his most dominant performance of the season against a watered down Marlins lineup, Miami was on its way to a 3-1 loss against the Nationals at Nationals Park. The Marlins went 3-7 on their three-city, 10-game road trip, were swept by the Nationals and are now 11-16 on the season.

The Marlins’ lineup — one without shortstop Miguel Rojas, first baseman Jesus Aguilar and outfielder Adam Duvall in addition to the four players on the injured list — mustered just five hits against Scherzer, who held the Marlins scoreless for eight innings before Isan Diaz hit a solo home run to lead off the ninth. Scherzer retired the next three batters for his first complete game of the season.

The home run was Rogers’ only blemish over five innings of work, during which he struck out six batters and held Washington (12-12) to four hits and three walks. His ERA through six starts is still just 1.91.

Takeaways from the road trip

▪ Injuries have taken their toll: The Marlins knew they would be without center fielder Starling Marte (fractured left rib) and catcher Jorge Alfaro (left hamstring strain) this road trip. Adding third baseman Brian Anderson (left oblique strain) and middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left hamstring strain) to that group was not ideal. As a result, Jon Berti has started every game at third base, Jose Devers and Isan Diaz were added to the active roster for infield depth and the outfield has gone through its share of mixing and matching.

▪ Jesus Aguilar has found his power at the plate: Aguilar, who did not play Sunday, had a .300 batting average on the road trip (9 for 30) with six home runs, seven walks, 12 RBI and eight runs scored.

▪ Adam Duvall and Garrett Cooper, meanwhile, have struggled: Duvall went 3 for 31 at the plate on the road trip (.097 batting average) with 15 strikeouts, one walk, one run and no extra-base hits or RBI. Cooper went 5 for 35 (.143) with 11 strikeouts. Both of his extra-base hits on the trip — a double and home run — came in the same game (Miami’s 8-0 win against the Brewers on Monday).

▪ The Marlins got their first taste of what Jose Devers can offer: Devers, the 21-year-old middle infielder and the No. 8 prospect in the Marlins’ organization according to MLB Pipeline, was added to the active roster at the start of the road trip and made his MLB debut on April 24 against the Giants. He recorded his first hit on Sunday, a groundball back to the pitcher’s mound against Scherzer with two outs in the fifth. His defense has been solid and he put together quality at-bats considering he had not played above the Class A Advanced level of the minor leagues before the call-up.