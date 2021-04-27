Podcast: Breaking down key Miami Marlins topics of note after 20-plus games

How are the Miami Marlins handling their latest run of injuries?

Can they figure out how to fill out their starting rotation with so many options on the mend?

What to make of Jesus Aguilar’s recent home run streak and Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s cold streak?

Miami Herald Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson dives into each of those topics in the latest episode of Fish Bytes, which also includes highlights from general manager Kim Ng’s media availability from Wednesday.