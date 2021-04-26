Miami Marlins get mostly good news on injury front as road trip continues

The Miami Marlins on Monday gave the latest update to their injury report ahead of their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, and it was mostly good news.

The full, running update:

Third baseman Brian Anderson (left oblique strain) resumed light baseball activities and is progressing well. The earliest Anderson can be taken off the injured list is May 1, when the Marlins are facing the Washington Nationals to close out this three-city, 10-game road trip.

Center fielder Starling Marte (left rib fracture) is still experiencing discomfort in left side, which will need to subside before he can return to baseball activities. There is no timetable.

Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman threw from 60 feet without issue on Sunday after being shut down last week.

Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez is thorwing from 105 feet without issue and is expected to start throwing bullpen sessions this week.

Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez is throwing from 60 feet with no issue while rehabbing in Jupiter.

Edward Cabrera is throwing from 105 feet with no issue while rehabbing in Jupiter.

There was no update on catcher Jorge Alfaro, who is sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Alfaro is not on the road trip with the Marlins. Marte and Anderson are with the team.

Until they are cleared to play, the Marlins will continue to use who they have to fill spots.

Jon Berti is starting at third base for a seventh consecutive game. Adam Duvall is starting in center field for a second consecutive game with Corey Dickerson and Garrett Cooper in left and right field, respectively.

Sandy Leon is catching as he splits time with Chad Wallach.

Left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano is slated to start Tuesday’s game against the Brewers and the Marlins are still weighing options on how to round out their starting pitching rotation that also includes Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers.

This story will be updated.