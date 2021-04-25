Marlins fall to Giants again, drop three of four in San Francisco to start road trip

San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater, right, steals third base under Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Jesus Aguilar kept it from being a shutout. The Miami Marlins’ first baseman on Sunday slugged a two-run home run in the eighth inning — his third in as many days — against the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins’ offense was practically non-existent at Oracle Park on Sunday until a late rally attempt that fell short in their 4-3 loss to the Giants. Miami (9-12) dropped three of four games in the set, falling 3-0 on Thursday and 5-3 on Friday before rallying for a 5-2 win on Saturday.

The Giants (14-8) took the lead for good with a three-run second inning against Marlins reliever Paul Campbell. Wilmer Flores led off the inning with a walk, reached third on a Tommy La Stella single to right and scored on a Mauricio Dubon bunt single. San Francisco starting pitcher Logan Webb then hit a two-run triple to right-center to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

Campbell, a Rule 5 Draft selection, retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced following the Webb triple.

The Giants added a fourth run on a Brandon Belt sacrifice fly against Richard Bleier.

Aguilar’s two-run home run in the eighth cut Miami’s deficit in half and the Marlins put together a mini rally in the ninth with Lewis Brinson hitting an RBI single to score Jon Berti.

But Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounded out to seal the loss.

The Marlins recorded 19 hits over the four games against the Giants, 14 of which came in the final two games.

More Marlins takeaways

▪ The Marlins really need to figure out their fifth starting pitcher situation. Their top three in Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers have been solid (a collective 2.72 ERA with 95 strikeouts against 29 walks in 79 1/3 innings). Daniel Castano has held his own in two starts (3.60 ERA in 10 innings).

But their other options to this point have been a letdown. Nick Neidert posted a 6.75 ERA over his first three starts and was optioned Wednesday. Campbell, who hasn’t officially started a game but has been used twice out of the bullpen as a length pitcher, has an 8.22 ERA.

A reminder: Elieser Hernandez, Sixto Sanchez, Edward Cabrera and Jorge Guzman are all on the injured list. Hernandez, scheduled to throw a bullpen session this week, is the closest of the group to return but he still needs at least a couple weeks to build up innings.

With that said, the Marlins could potentially go without a fifth starter the rest of this road trip, which includes two three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers (Monday through Wednesday) and the Washington Nationals (Friday through Sunday).

The Marlins’ other options until they return to Miami: Bringing back Neidert (which can only happen before May 6 if the Marlins make an IL move), selecting the contract of Shawn Morimando or giving Jordan Holloway as a spot starter. The club still views Holloway as a starter and have been making sure he’s ready to throw multiple innings.

They can also call up left-handed pitcher prospect Braxton Garrett after the road trip. He is at the team’s alternate training site in Jacksonville.

▪ Aguilar’s recent power surge is needed for a Marlins offense missing Brian Anderson, Starling Marte and Jorge Alfaro. Five of his nine hardest-hit balls to this point of the season — including all three of the home runs — have come over the past three days.

▪ Jon Berti has been solid at third base since Anderson went on the IL with a left oblique strain. He has started six consecutive games and made a handful of clutch plays defensively. Berti has also safely reached base in all six games, including hitting a game-tying home run in the seventh inning on Saturday.

▪ Outfielder Adam Duvall’s defense continues to impress. He started in center field on Sunday for the first time in his career.