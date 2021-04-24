Marlins pause workouts at minor-league complex as precaution after positive COVID-19 tests

The entrance to the Marlins’ spring training complex at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins’ minor-league complex in Jupiter is being shut down through the weekend as a precaution after “a few guys” tested positive for COVID-19, a team spokesperson confirmed to the Miami Herald on Saturday morning.

At least five players and staff members tested positive, a source told the Miami Herald.

The pause is not expected to impact the start of the minor-league season for any of the club’s four full-season affiliates — the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Double A Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Class A Advanced Beloit Snappers and Class A Jupiter Hammerheads.

The minor-league season for all four levels begins on May 4.

The Marlins have more than 120 minor-league players at their complex at Jupiter’s Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. A group about 30 players, primarily higher prospects and veterans on minor-league deals, have been working out in Jacksonville as part of the team’s alternate training site.

Local radio host Andy Slater was first to report.

