Marlins offense flat again as Miami drops second straight to San Francisco Giants

It took the Miami Marlins three pitches on Friday to record their first hit and first run against the San Francisco Giants. Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Marlins’ electric rookie second baseman, sent a 90.4 mph sinker from Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood a projected 427 feet to right field at Oracle Park for a leadoff home run.

The highlights end there until a last-ditch rally in the ninth.

Save for a two-out home run by Jesus Aguilar in the ninth, Miami’s offense was non-existent for the remainder of the night. Meanwhile, The Giants capitalized on Sandy Alcantara’s spotty command to take a lead and added insurance runs against Miami’s bullpen to beat the Marlins 5-3. Miami is now 8-11 on the season. San Francisco is 13-7.

Mike Yastrzemski gave the Giants the lead with a wind-aided two-run home run in the third off Alcantara, a 358-foot shot that bounced off the top of the wall in left field. At that point, with one out in the third inning, Alcantara had already thrown 49 pitches. He would throw 93 pitches overall in five innings, his shortest outing through five starts. Alcantara walked four batters for the first time since 2019.

The Giants then added three more runs off Miami’s bullpen in the seventh. Wilmer Flores’ single off Adam Cimber scored Mauricio Dubon, who led off the inning with a pinch-hit double to left (Adam Duvall’s throw made it to second in time, but Chisholm missed the tag). Brandon Belt’s single and Darin Ruf’s sacrifice fly off Richard Bleier tacked on the other two runs.

It was more than enough offense for the Giants as the Marlins’ offense fell flat once again. Miami had two hits in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to start the four-game series.

After Chisholm’s home run to lead off the game, the Marlins didn’t get another baserunner until Garrett Cooper drew a two-out walk in the fourth. They didn’t get their second hit until Jon Berti dribbled a slow-rolling ground ball down the third-base line that stayed fair to lead off the eighth. Miguel Rojas reached on a fielding error with two outs in the ninth before Aguilar’s home run made the final score look closer than the game actually was. Cooper struck out swinging to seal the loss.

