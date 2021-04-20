Podcast: How Starling Marte’s injury impacts the Marlins and a dive into bullpen usage

A veteran looks like he’ll be sidelined. A rookie is off to a hot start. And the bullpen is being used — a lot.

The Miami Marlins are in some interesting times as we get about one-tenth of the way into the 2021 season. They are 7-8 on the year after winning six of their last eight games.

But potentially being without center fielder Starling Marte for an extended period of time as he deals with a fractured rib could cause trouble.

In the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Andre C. Fernandez joins beat writer Jordan McPherson to break down what Marte’s absence could mean for the club, looks into middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s hot start and dive into the Marlins’ bullpen usage so far this season.

Note: The podcast was recorded Monday morning, before the Marlins clarified Marte’s injury had to do with his ribs and not his oblique.