Kim Ng sees ‘glimpses,’ but knows Marlins can do more. Plus injury, COVID vaccine updates

Kim Ng noticed the struggles early. The Miami Marlins’ first-year general manager didn’t feel the team “fired on all cylinders,” and the results showed. Miami started the season 1-6.

Since then? The Marlins have gotten back on track, winning six of their past nine games heading into Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at loanDepot park.

Even at that, Ng knows there’s still room for improvement — and a need for players to step up with center fielder Starling Marte (fractured left rib) and catcher Jorge Alfaro (left hamstring) on the injured list.

“We definitely showed better,” Ng said. “We’re not quite there yet playing complete clean baseball. I think you definitely saw glimpses last week. In terms of individuals, we’ve seen ups and downs from all of them, but I think we are moving toward everyone finding their way.”

Here are more highlights from Ng’s 20-minute press conference with media before Wednesday’s game.

▪ Even with Jorge Alfaro on the IL for at least the team’s upcoming 10-game road trip, Ng said the team feels “sufficiently covered” at catcher. The Marlins recalled Sandy Leon, a nine-year MLB veteran who was with the club on a minor-league deal, from the alternate training site prior to Wednesday’s game against the Orioles.

Leon has played in 417 career big-league games, including 351 starts behind the plate. He’s a switch-hitter with a career .216 batting average with 27 home runs, 52 doubles, 127 RBI and 133 runs scored who is known as a strong defensive catcher. Leon started his career with the Washington Nationals but received the bulk of his MLB playing time during his five seasons with the Boston primarily with the Boston Red Sox from 2015-2019.

His best season as a big-leaguer came in 2016, when he hit .310 with 17 doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 36 runs scored in 78 games.

Leon played for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, hitting just .136 with a .539 OPS in 66 at-bats.

“For us I think this is a huge add,” Ng said. “For this position, you don’t necessarily find catchers of Sandy’s caliber left out there when we did. ... I think he should be able to handle everything quite adequately.”

It’s unclear at this point how Leon and Chad Wallach will split catcher reps at this point.

▪ MLB told teams that health and safety protocols and restrictions will be loosened for teams if 85 percent or more of their Tier 1 and Tier 2 members (players, coaches, front office, public relations staff) have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The Marlins have not hit that mark yet, but Ng said the team is “working towards it” and that she is “fairly confident that in the end, we will get there.”

The Marlins waited until April 5, when the state of Florida expanded eligibility to get the vaccine to all adults, to have players receive their first dose. That lines them up to receive their second dose within the next two weeks. The Marlins have been spacing out when players receive the vaccine in case anyone gets side effects.

▪ Consider Ng among those who have been impressed with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s hot start. The rookie middle infielder entered Wednesday with a 1.077 on-base-plus-slugging mark — the best among all MLB second basemen. He is hitting leadoff for the first time at the MLB level Wednesday.

“Jazz is a dynamic player,” Ng said. “He has different weapons in his toolbox that you can bring out at any time. I think to see him play at the big-league level and in regular-season games now for a couple of weeks has been exciting. I do think that he’s a very good player and just can’t wait to see more of him. If he can manage to keep this level of consistency.”

▪ Top Marlins pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez is “still a ways out” as he rehabs a right shoulder injury. Ng said there is optimism that Elieser Hernandez (right biceps) will throw a bullpen session next week.

▪ Even with the injuries to the starting pitching staff and lackluster performances early from their first internal option in Nick Neidert (who was optioned to the alternate training site before Wednesday’s game), Ng said the team for now plans to rely on the pitchers inside their organization. Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers are the main three. Daniel Castano is in the back end of the rotation. Braxton Garrett is the likely next top internal option.

“We have faith,” Ng said, “in the guys that weren’t part of those top five.”