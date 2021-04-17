Miami Marlins walk-off Giants in extras to take series and get to .500 record

Jorge Alfaro hit a walk-off, two-run double in the 10th inning to lift the Miami Marlins to a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at loanDepot park. The win clinches the best-of-3 series for the Marlins, who won the series opener on Friday, and improves Miami to 7-7 on the season.

Alfaro scored Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. when he belted a 1-0 pitch from Jarlin Garcia to left field to clinch the win.

Before that, the Marlins rallied from down two runs in the bottom of the ninth to get to extras.

Chisholm started that rally with a single, moved to third on a Miguel Rojas single to center and scored on a Alfaro single to cut the deficit to one run with no outs.

Jon Berti and Corey Dickerson popped out for the first two outs before Starling Marte tied the game with a groundball RBI single up the middle that scored Magneuris Sierra, who pinch-ran for Rojas, and Jesus Aguilar walked to load the bases, but Duvall’s weak flyout ended the threat and sent the game to extra innings.

It undid San Francisco’s five-run seventh, in which they scored all of their runs on a a pair of home runs (Brandon Belt off Sandy Alcantara; Austin Slater off Richard Bleier) and a Brandon Crawford double.

Alcantara went 6 1/3 innings and was charged with four earned runs (two of which came on the Slater home run against Bleier) on six hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop threw scoreless eighth and ninth innings to keep the game within two runs before the Marlins rallied in the ninth. Yimi Garcia held the Giants to one unearned run in the 10th on a Belt RBI double that scored Slater, who started the inning at second as part of MLB’s extra-inning rules.

Duvall opened scoring with an RBI triple in the first. Aguilar added a two-run double for Miami in the sixth.

Dickerson tied a career-high with four hits. Chisholm reached base five times.

This story will be updated.