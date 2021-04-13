A closer look at Marlins’ extra-inning win over the Braves — ‘a big win, that’s for sure’

Quick, running thoughts after the Miami Marlins’ 5-3, 10-inning win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Monday to start a four-game series.

▪ A whirlwind of an eighth inning paid dividends: The Marlins trailed 3-1 and were down to their final six outs when the rally began ... and was nearly squandered... and then came back to life. Jon Berti, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot led off with a walk and stole second before the safe call was overturned despite video reviews shown publicly looking particularly inconclusive.

The miscue didn’t end up harming the Marlins in the long run, outside of manager Don Mattingly being ejected and needing an extra frame to decide the contest, as the Braves’ bullpen faltered. Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte both walked, and Garrett Cooper brought them both home with a line-drive double to left field to tie the game.

“We had a lot of good things happen that inning,” Mattingly said.

The Marlins’ bullpen held the Braves scoreless from there and Miami tacked on two runs in the top of the 10th to secure the win.

“It was a big win, that’s for sure,” Mattingly said. “Hopefully this starts to build momentum for us.”

▪ Who’s on second?: MLB kept the rule from last year’s pandemic-shortened season that a runner starts on second base in extra innings. The runner is supposed to be the player who recorded the final out in the preceding inning. For the Marlins in the ninth, that was leadoff hitter Corey Dickerson.

So why then was Berti, who was in the No. 9 spot in the lineup, on second base to start the 10th.

Credit a clever double switch by bench coach James Rowson, who assumed managerial duties with Mattingly tossed.

With two outs in the ninth inning and runners on first and second, Rowson brought in Yimi Garcia to relieve Adam Cimber and had Magneuris Sierra go into left field for Dickerson. The double switch had Garcia batting first and Sierra in the pitcher’s spot, No. 6 in the lineup after a previous double switch.

MLB’s extra-inning rule prohibits a pitcher from being the runner on second to start the inning. When that is the case, like it was for the Marlins following the double switch, the player one spot back in the lineup assumes the free runner role.

In the Marlins’ case on Monday: Berti.

“We know we’re going to get speed at second base,” Mattingly said.

It paid off. Berti advanced to third when the Braves’ Ozzie Albies couldn’t properly field a Marte popup (it was ruled a single) and then scored on Cooper’s single to center. Brian Anderson’s double one at-bat later gave Miami an insurance run.

▪ Big games for Cooper and Duvall: Cooper had three hits, the second of which tied the game and the third of which gave the Marlins the go-ahead run in extra innings.

But it was his first hit, an infield single, that calmed the nerves. Cooper entered Monday with a .150 batting average (3 for 20) and nine strikeouts.

“My rhythm hasn’t been there,” Cooper said. “I felt like I’ve had six or seven off days the first two weeks. I’ve been pressing trying to get that big hit. It came through tonight. Felt like I was back on.”

Adam Duvall, who also entered the game in a slump with just three hits in his first 22 at-bats, hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Marlins their first run of the game. He also drew two walks.

▪ Not Sandy Alcantara’s best start, but good enough to keep them in it: Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara went a season-long 6 1/3 innings on Monday but wasn’t necessarily as sharp as he usually is. He walked Ronald Acuna Jr. on four pitches to begin the game and walked three batters overall. He gave up four hits and was charged with three earned runs.

Of his 90 pitches, just 54 went for strikes.

“Sandy’s always good,” Mattingly said, “but we’ve seen him sharper.”