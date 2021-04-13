Podcast: Unpacking what happened in the Marlins-Mets series and a Twitter Q&A

The Miami Marlins had a crazy four day in New York to open their first road trip of the 2021 season.

In its simplest form, there was a walk-off loss on a bases loaded hit by pitch that shouldn’t have been a hit by pitch, an off day in the middle of the series, a shutout win over Jacob deGrom and a game suspended after just nine pitches were thrown.

And now, the Marlins have arguably their most important test of this early season: A four-game road series against the three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson and guest co-host Daniel Alvarez from El Extrabase (a regular on the Marlins beat) look back at the Mets series, ahead at the Braves matchup and answer questions submitted by fans on Twitter.