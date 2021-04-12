Adam Duvall hopes to break out of early-season slump as Marlins face his former team

As Adam Duvall made his way into Truist Park, a sense of euphoria rushed over him.

“There are some good memories that I’ve had here,” Duvall said. “Just kind of reliving those a little bit as I was walking it. It’s good to be back.”

Duvall’s two-plus seasons in Atlanta helped rejuvenate his career after being traded to the Braves midway through the 2018 season.

He posted a .248 batting average, .307 on-base percentage and .545 slugging mark with 26 home runs and 52 RBI over 98 games in 2019 and 2020. His 16 home runs in the shortened 60-game season last year were tied for the seventh-most in baseball. His .833 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) in 2020 would have been third on the Marlins’ roster behind only Miguel Rojas and Garrett Cooper.

Now, he’s trying to shake off a slow start to 2021 help the Marlins catch up to the three-time defending NL East champions, the same team he helped get to within one game of the World Series just a season ago.

Heading into Monday’s game against the Braves — Duvall’s first against his former team since signing with the Marlins this offseason — Duvall has just three hits in 23 plate appearances while striking out eight times.

But Duvall, an eight-year MLB veteran and one-time All-Star, said he has little concern that he’s close to

“I have no doubt in my mind that I’m going to get going,” said Duvall, 32. “It’s coming. It’s just sometimes, as humans, we’re very impatient. We want it now. I would love for it to come right now, and I’m going to do everything I can to do that.”

In what areas has he struggled in 2021?

While it’s still early in the season — just eight games — there are some trends to point out in Duvall’s approach at the plate beyond what the basic results shows. According to Statcast:

▪ Zero of Duvall’s 14 balls put into play heading into Monday have been line drives. He averages a 24.2 percent line-drive rate over the course of his MLB career — almost one in every four balls put into play.

▪ His hard-hit rate, defined by Statcast as a ball put into play with an exit velocity of at least 95 mph, is also down (21.4 percent so far this season; his career average is 37.7 percent). He’s also only making contact on 67.7 percent of his swings on pitches inside the strike zone (compared to a career-average of 80.7 percent) and has a 46.3 percent swing-and-miss rate overall (career average is 27.8 percent).

▪ Duvall has swung at the first pitch of an at-bat just 21.7 percent of the time, a career-low and far below his 32.7 percent career average. He is a career .357 hitter on first-pitch balls in play (84 for 235 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBI).

“I don’t think he’s found his rhythm,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He hasn’t really caught that first little streak. ... He’s been kind of short and choppy [with his swing] instead of being smooth and feeling like he’s comfortable at the plate.

Duvall said the inconsistency of playing time early in the season — between rotating with Garrett Cooper in right field and the extra off days at the beginning of the schedule (plus the Marlins’ game against the Mets on Sunday being rained out) — likely are playing a factor in the early slump.

“I haven’t gotten off to the start that I would have hoped for” Duvall said, “but I’m feeling good. I feel like we’re making some adjustments and doing what we need to do. From that standpoint, I’m feeling good and looking forward to having some consecutive games.”

Success at Truist Park

Maybe a return to his former home ballpark will provide a needed spark.

Duvall has a career .828 OPS at Truist Park in 69 games. It’s one of five MLB ballparks in which he has played at least 20 games and has an OPS above .800 (also Citizens Bank, 1.006; Busch Stadium, .870; Nationals Park, .840; and Miller Park, .828).