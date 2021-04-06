Podcast: Should the Miami Marlins be worried about their starting pitching depth?

The Miami Marlins came into the 2021 season boasting about their starting pitching. The rotation was going to be their strength. Their success would be determined in large part by its young-yet talented-staff.

But twice during the course of four days, the Marlins’ main group of starting pitchers took a hit. First it was Sixto Sanchez, who was diagnosed with mild inflammation in his throwing shoulder after a simulated game at the team’s alternate training site in Jacksonville on Wednesday. Then it was Elieser Hernandez, removed early in the third inning of the Marlins’ 12-7 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday with right biceps tendon inflammation.

In the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez dive into the state of the Marlins’ rotation, the options they have available to fill the void in the short-term and how this impacts the team’s attempt to contend for a playoff spot in 2021.

Later on in the show, McPherson and Fernandez touch on the offense, Jazz Chisholm Jr., the bullpen and two players making their major-league debuts.