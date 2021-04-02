Miami Marlins call for voting law reform, support MLB moving All-Star Game

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter speaks to the media after announcing the renaming of the Marlins’ home stadium to loanDepot park in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. mocner@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins have thrown their support behind Major League Baseball’s decision to move this summer’s All-Star Game over new controversial elections laws in Georgia.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter in a statement Friday said his organization supports MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to “stand up for the values of our game and not hold this year’s All-Star Game in the state of Georgia.”

Earlier in the day, the MLB decided to move the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park in response to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing in new state voting laws March 25.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft,” Manfred said in a statement. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Critics of Georgia’s new voting laws say it includes restrictions on voting by mail and gives legislatures more say in how elections are done. The New York Times analyzed the 98-page voting law and found several significant changes that would limit ballot access to voters in urban counties.

Jeter emphasized the need and importance of having free and fair elections in his statement of support.

“The act of participating in our country’s election process is our civic responsibility and instrumental to our country’s foundation,” he said.

He also noted the work the Marlins have done in the most recent election with their Election Day Feed the Polls initiative, where about 4,000 meals were handed out at two polling places in Liberty City and Little Havana.

Miami Marlins Foundation executive director Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza hands out a meal at the Citrus Grove Middle School polling location in Little Havana, Florida, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The Miami Marlins Foundation in partnership with Feed The Polls gave away 4,000 meals at two polling locations on Election Day. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

“We should promote increasing voter turnout as opposed to any measures that adversely impact the ability to cast a ballot,” Jeter said.