Marlins shut out on Opening Day as offense falls flat and Rays hit late home run

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during game against the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park in Miami on Thursday, April 1, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Three times in the eighth inning on Thursday, Miami Marlins relief pitcher Yimi Garcia had to look back and watch as baseballs soared through the air.

The vast outfield at loanDepot park (most of you still know it as Marlins Park) kept the first two in fair territory, resulting in harmless flyouts by Tampa Bay Rays hitters.

The third, off the bat of left fielder Austin Meadows, found its way into the seats.

Meadows’ 419-foot solo home run to right-center field gave the Rays all the offense they needed to sink the Marlins, 1-0, on Opening Day to begin a 162-game season.

The other two flyballs in that inning traveled 354 feet from Manuel Margot and 392 feet from Yoshi Tsutsugo.

It was the first of likely many close games for the Marlins (0-1). That’s at least what the Marlins are hoping for as they rely on their pitching staff to keep them in games and their competent yet lineup to provide enough life to give the pitchers run support.

Sandy Alcantara did his part, twirling six scoreless innings before turning the game over to the bullpen.

The offense... did not. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow and co. held the Marlins to just three hits on Thursday. Miami didn’t have a runner in scoring position until the eighth inning when Jorge Alfaro reached on a one-out infield single and stole second with two outs. He was stranded when Corey Dickerson flew out to left field.

Jesus Aguilar had the Marlins’ other two hits, an infield single in the first and a groundball single in the seventh and barely missed a game-tying home run to left field in the ninth.

That made it possible for one powerful swing to be Miami’s demise.

The stuff of aces

A bright spot: Alcantara, the Marlins’ Opening Day starter for a second consecutive season, showed why he is the leader of the rotation and why his performance will play a large role in Miami’s success this season.

The 25-year-old veteran of the Marlins’ pitching staff held the Rays (1-0) to just two hits — a groundball single to Randy Arozarena in the first that bounced off Jesus Aguilar’s glove and a line-drive double to Brandon Lowe in the fourth — and walked two more while striking out seven during his six innings on the mound.

Alcantara is just the third pitcher in Marlins history to pitch at least six innings on Opening Day and not give up a run. The others: Kevin Brown in 1997 and Josh Beckett in 2005.

He worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the first by striking out Kevin Kiermaier. He stranded Lowe after the leadoff double in the fourth by getting Yandy Diaz to line out to center and then striking out Kiermaier again and Willy Adames.

While his sinker that hits 98 mph is still his primary pitch, Alcantara continued to incorporate his changeup into his pitch mix and found success. He threw the pitch 18 times and recorded 11 strikes, including six swings and misses.

Sixto’s down

The Marlins announced pregame Thursday that right-handed pitcher and top prospect Sixto Sanchez reported “slight discomfort” in his throwing shoulder after throwing during a simulated game at the team’s alternate training site in Jacksonville.

Sanchez was originally scheduled to throw five innings or 75 pitches. He threw two-plus innings when he started feeling the discomfort. He was removed from the game as an “extra precaution.” His next steps are still being discussed.