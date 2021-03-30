Podcast: A Miami Marlins season preview and 1-on-1 interview with Miguel Rojas

Take a deep breath, Marlins fans.

Opening Day is almost here.

The Marlins begin the 2021 season at 4:10 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park.

Miami is fresh off its first playoff appearance in 17 years and internally believes it can make it back to the postseason this season.

But will the team’s young-yet talented starting rotation, revamped bullpen and lineup filled with steady veterans yet no true household names keep up in the daunting division that is the National League East? We’re about to find out.

Andre C. Fernandez and Craig Mish join beat writer Jordan McPherson on the latest episode of Fish Bytes to discuss the Marlins’ 2021 outlook. Plus, shortstop Miguel Rojas chats 1-on-1 with McPherson about the Marlins overall and his plans for the season and beyond.