Meet the 26 players who make up the Miami Marlins’ 2021 Opening Day roster

The Miami Marlins open the 2021 MLB season on Thursday with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park (formerly known as Marlins Park).

Here’s a closer look at the 26 players who comprise the Marlins’ Opening Day roster.

POSITION PLAYERS

Jorge Alfaro — C

Alfaro is essentially in a prove-it year after missing time due to COVID in 2020 and never getting into a rhythm afterward (.226 batting average, 36 strikeouts in 100 plate appearances). Marlins manager Don Mattingly said they plan to stick with Alfaro as their primary catcher this year.

Chad Wallach — C

Wallach, 29, will be Miami’s primary backup catcher. He’s a career .209 hitter and can handle his own defensively.

Jesus Aguilar — 1B

The Marlins felt Aguilar’s presence in 2020 both on the field (.809 OPS, eight home runs, 34 RBI in 51 games) and as a veteran in the clubhouse. He should get the bulk of the starts at first base.

Garrett Cooper - 1B/RF

With no universal designated hitter, Cooper will have to split time at both first base and right field for Miami to get his bat in the lineup. He’s a career .281 hitter with 21 home runs and 70 RBI in 141 games over the last two years.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. — 2B/SS

Chisholm, the 23-year-old Bahamas native, had a shaky introduction to the majors (.161 batting average, .563 OPS in 19 games), but the Marlins like his power potential as a left-handed hitter and see him as their shortstop of the future.

Miguel Rojas — SS

The Marlins’ captain, Rojas is a Gold Glove caliber defender whose offensive production just keeps improving. He has a .288 batting average over the past two seasons with 50 extra-base hits and 66 RBI over 172 games.

Brian Anderson — 3B

Heading into his fourth full big-league season, Andrerson is a career .266 hitter with 42 home runs, 177 RBI and 182 runs scored while also playing Gold Glove-level defense at the hot corner.

Jon Berti — INF/OF

Berti is the Marlins’ super-utility defender who plays everywhere except first base and catcher. He’s also a steady hitter (.269 average, .750 OPS) and has stolen 27 bases the past two seasons.

Lewis Brinson — OF

Brinson finally showed glimpses of steady success in a platoon role late last season. He’s at a critical juncture of his Marlins career entering his fourth season with the club.

Corey Dickerson — OF

Dickerson had a down year by his standards in 2020 (.258 batting average, career-low .402s lugging and .713 OPS), but both he and the Marlins are optimistic he’ll be closer to his career numbers in 2021.

Adam Duvall — OF

The Marlins’ lone position player addition this offseason, Duvall adds needed pop to Miami’s lineup. He has 113 career home runs and 329 RBI over seven big-league seasons and is a three-time Gold Glove Award finalist.

Starling Marte — OF

Marte is arguably the Marlins’ best all-around position player. He’s a nine-year MLB veteran who can hit (.289 career average, 447 RBI, 591 runs scored), wreak havoc on the basepaths (249 stolen bases) and play solid defense (two-time Gold Glove winner).

Magneuris Sierra — OF

Sierra fits the fourth outfielder role nicely. He’s a steady defender at all three outfield positions, is valuable as a pinch-runner and has shown improvement at the plate during spurts at the big-league level.

STARTING PITCHERS

Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara is the Marlins’ Opening Day starter for a second consecutive season. The 25-year-old is poised for a breakout season if he can maintain his aggressiveness on the mound.

Pablo Lopez

Lopez was Miami’s de-facto ace for the first half of the 2020 season after three starters tested positive for COVID-19. He responded with his best season yet of his young MLB career and will be Miami’s No. 2 this season behind Alcantara.

Elieser Hernandez

Hernandez is arguably the most underrated of the Marlins’ starting pitchers. His pure stuff doesn’t match the top guys, but he gets strikeouts at a high rate and his slider is the epitome of a swing-and-miss pitch (39.3 percent in 2020; 37.2 percent in 2019).

Trevor Rogers

Rogers turned heads during his seven starts in 2020 and continued to look good in spring training. He’s a 6-5 lefty whose fastball touches 96 and backs it up with a decent changeup and an improving slider.

BULLPEN

Anthony Bass

Bass, playing for his sixth team in six years (including a one-year stint in Japan), is expected to be the Marlins’ primary closer. He signed a two-year deal with the team this offseason and has the most experience in the closer role among Marlins relievers.

Richard Bleier

Bleier, one of the Marlins’ COVID replacement players, made 19 relief appearances last season. The lefty will likely hold down a middle inning role.

Paul Campbell

A Rule 5 Draft pick from the Rays, Campbell profiles as a swingman, capable of making spot starts while primarily being used in a long relief role. He missed time midway through camp to deal with personal matters.

Adam Cimber

Acquired from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations, Cimber is a submarine thrower. He’ll likely pitch in the middle innings.

John Curtiss

Curtiss, acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays right before spring training started, can handle just about any role in the bullpen.

Ross Detwiler

Detwiler is coming off a breakout 2020 season and gives the Marlins another lefty option.

Dylan Floro

Floro, who won a World Series with the Dodgers last season, has a career 3.33 ERA over 159 2/3 innings. The Marlins plan to use him in high-leverage situations, most likely the seventh inning.

Yimi Garcia

Garcia, who posted a 0.60 ERA last season, should continue to hold down the setup role with the potential to close out games depending on Bass’ availability.

Zach Pop

Pop is a Rule 5 draft pick who is nearly two years removed from Tommy John surgery. His sinker hits 96 mph and his slider has swing-and-miss potential. If he gets his command in order, he has the potential makeup to be a future closer.