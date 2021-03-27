Jazz Chisholm continues making case to be Marlins’ second baseman. Where things stand

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm (2) scores after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of their spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

On March 16, around the halfway point of spring training, Don Mattingly gave this update on the Miami Marlins’ second base competition between Jazz Chisholm and Isan Diaz:

“I think it’s still a possibility that somebody kind of takes it and runs with it a little bit,” Mattingly said. “In general, it’s trying to get both guys ready and not try to make a decision. ... I still think this thing’s going to play out and just let them keep going.”

On March 17, Chisholm hit a no-doubt home run off the New York Mets’ Robert Gsellman, Chisholm’s third hit in his past two Grapefruit League appearances. He would hit another home run four days later and has reached base at least once in seven of his last nine outings.

So while the Marlins have not officially named who will be their second baseman on April 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the needle certainly is pointing in Chisholm’s direction.

While Chisholm, who the Marlins view as their shortstop of the future, said his focus during camp has been more about individual improvement than the second base job, he does believe he is ready to be a full-time starter at the MLB level.

“If that’s the decision they make to help our team win,” Chisholm said, “I’d be happy to fill that role.”

Chisholm, ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins organization and No. 66 in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, got a taste of the big leagues during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The 23-year-old Bahamas native played in 21 games, posting a .161 batting average (9 for 56) with one double, one triple, two home runs, six RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases and five walks while striking out 19 times. He also flashed his potential on defense in the middle infield.

Prior to that, Chisholm had a career .255 batting average in the minor leagues, playing no higher than Double A.

“There have been many guys who haven’t had a Triple A at-bat who played in the big leagues,” Chisholm said. “I mean, I feel like why can’t I be one of them? I feel like I’m ready to go whenever they tell me to go.”

Diaz, meanwhile, has fallen into a slump over the final two-and-a-half weeks of camp. While his defense remains solid, the 24-year-old has gone 0 for his last 21 with five walks and 10 strikeouts.

▪ Outfielder Corey Dickerson returned to the Marlins lineup on Friday after nursing a sore left shoulder for three days. He went 1 for 2 with three walks, an RBI and two runs scored in the 9-0 win over the Astros. He is Miami’s designated hitter in Saturday’s night game against the St. Louis Cardinals.