Miami Marlins

Podcast: What’s known and unknown from Marlins in final week of spring training

JUPITER

Spring training is almost over. The 2021 season is almost here.

And while the Miami Marlins have brought clarity to a couple spots (Sandy Alcantara as the Opening Day starter, Adam Duvall most likely hitting cleanup), they still have some questions to answer.

Will they pull the trigger and name Jazz Chisholm their starting second baseman? Is Sixto Sanchez going to start at the alternate site? How many relievers will they carry?

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez dive into these topics as baseball’s preseason reaches its final days.

Profile Image of Jordan McPherson
Jordan McPherson
Jordan McPherson covers the Miami Marlins and high school sports for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.
