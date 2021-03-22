Kim Ng provides Marlins roster update as last week of spring training begins

The final week of spring training has arrived, and the Miami Marlins still have a few questions to answer when it comes to their Opening Day roster.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said there isn’t a set point in which she wants these decisions to be finalized and noted that “there are a couple of these that are going to go down to the wire.”

“As we sit here as a group, as a staff, in mulling over the different competitions,” Ng said, “we just realize how fortunate we are, knock on wood, that most of these guys are healthy and that we’ve just got tough decisions to make in a good way.”

The main spots still up for grabs:

▪ Second base: Isan Diaz had been the steadier of the two early in camp, but Jazz Chisholm has picked up his production lately. He heads into Monday with hits in five of his last 10 spring training at-bats, including two no-doubt home runs.

“Isan has been there. He’s been a guy that he’s put himself in a lot of good counts,” Ng said. “Hasn’t quite gotten the results that you’d like to see. I think some of that’s just been bad luck, and I think he’s hit the ball hard. And so you probably aren’t gonna see it show up in the numbers and the statistics, but has done a good job at second base out in the field. In Jazz, obviously I think we all see the athleticism there. He obviously had the home run yesterday. It seems like he’s turned it up a notch.”

▪ Rotation: Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez have spots. That’s settled. Trevor Rogers should have one, too. The lingering question is if Sixto Sanchez will be ready to make the first turn of the rotation. If he’s not, that opens the door for Nick Neidert or (to a lesser extent) Daniel Castano to start the season in the rotation while Sanchez builds up his arms strength at the alternate training site.

“We’re not going to push somebody to start in the first five days of a 162-game season,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Saturday. “If Sixto’s ready, then we’re good with it, but if he’s not ready or you can’t get him built in time, then we’ll work it out.”

▪ Bullpen: Dylan Floro, Yimi Garcia and Anthony Bass appear to be the Marlins’ high-leverage relievers in that order. Lefties Richard Bleier and Ross Detwiler should have spots as should righties John Curtiss and Adam Cimber. Rule 5 pick Zach Pop has impressed as well. That’s eight. If the Marlins go with nine relievers, and they might have to, that leaves one spot for most likely either James Hoyt or Rule 5 pick Paul Campbell.

Ng said they are still “mulling it over” when asked if the plan is to carry eight or nine relievers to begin the season.

▪ Fourth (and fifth?) outfielder: Whether the Marlins carry one or two extra outfielders will depend on how many relief pitchers they carry. If they take eight relievers (and therefore 13 total pitchers), there will be room for two outfielders on the bench. If they go with nine bullpen arms (and therefore 14 total pitchers), there will be room for one outfielder on the bench. Magneuris Sierra, as a lefty bat with no minor-league options, is the front-runner for a spot. Lewis Brinson, who showed strides last season, would appear to get the fifth outfielder spot if they chose to carry it. Prospects Monte Harrison and Jesus Sanchez would be next in line.

Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall are the Marlins’ three starting outfielders, with Garrett Cooper set to split time between first base and right field. Superutility defender Jon Berti can also play in the outfield.

Roster cuts

The Marlins announced Monday they optioned outfielder Monte Harrison and first baseman Lewin Diaz to Triple A Jacksonville and right-handed Jordan Holloway to Double A Pensacola.

They also reassigned pitchers Jake Fishman and Zach Thompson, catcher Brian Navaretto and infielder Demetrius Sims to minor-league camp.

Injury updates

▪ Edward Cabrera (inflamed nerve in right biceps) continues to rehab but has not begun a throwing program yet.

▪ Jorge Guzman (right elbow inflammation) began his throwing program of 25 throws at 60 feet.

▪ Sanchez (right groin strain) is doing light sprints and tee work.