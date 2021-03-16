Podcast: Breaking down Sixto Sanchez’s first start and more Marlins pitching news

Pitching has been one of the main talking points for the Miami Marlins this spring training.

Who will get the final spot in the rotation? Will Sixto Sanchez be ready to go after a pair of setbacks? How does Gio Gonzalez fit into the equation? How will bullpen roles shake out?

Monday was another one of those days.

Sanchez made his first spring training start and looked pretty good. Gonzalez threw his second live batting practice session and also looked pretty good.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, we break down both of their outings and take a closer look at few relief pitchers who have been standing out with just about two weeks before the 2021 season begins.