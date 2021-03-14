Marlins observations midway through spring training and questions that still need answers

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches players on the practice field during spring training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Twelve games down. Twelve games to go.

The Miami Marlins are at the halfway mark of their Grapefruit League schedule and have just over two-and-a-half weeks before they open the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Rays in front of a reduced-capacity crowd at Marlins Park on April 1.

Here are six observations to this point in spring training.

▪ Starting pitching is going to carry this team.

Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez lead the way. Sixto Sanchez should be a factor as well (more on him in a second). The Marlins also need to see continued growth from Elieser Hernandez and a jump in production from Trevor Rogers.

Beyond them, the Marlins will look to the likes of Gio Gonzalez, Nick Neidert, Braxton Garrett and Daniel Castano to pick up starts as well as Miami balances staying competitive early in the season and making sure as many starting pitchers as possible are available in August and September.

▪ Where does Sixto Sanchez fit into the equation?

Sanchez, a consensus top-25 prospect in MLB, is set to make his spring training debut on Monday against the Astros after dealing with a pair of setbacks to start camp. Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr said Sanchez, who has ace potential, will be on an innings limit this season. With that in mind, the Marlins haven’t ruled out potentially having him start the season at the alternate training site. How he performs during the second half of spring training will determine his fate.

▪ The batting order appears to be set.

Based on how manager Don Mattingly has set the lineup when the regulars were in spring games, Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte are the top two of the order. Two of Garrett Cooper, Jesus Aguilar and Adam Duvall are three and four. Brian Anderson is set to hit in the No. 5 spot. The starting second baseman — Isan Diaz or Jazz Chisholm — is set to be at No. 6. Shortstop Miguel Rojas and catcher Jorge Alfaro are Nos. 7 and 8 with the pitcher rounding out the lineup. Pitchers are slated to start hitting in games on Wednesday.

▪ The second base job could go beyond just who handles second base the best.

Neither Diaz nor Chisholm has separated himself from the other through the first half of camp, and Mattingly is giving the two an almost equal share of reps in games.

But something to consider: Chisholm’s versatility defensively (he can play both second and shortstop; Diaz has exclusively played second) could be a deciding factor as the Marlins get closer to Opening Day if the race appears too close to call.

▪ Bullpen roles still need to be figured out.

Dylan Floro and Rule 5 selection Paul Campbell have yet to throw in a spring training game, and Mattingly has spent the first half of camp getting pitchers their innings. How he plans to deploy his newly formed group of relief pitchers is still up in the air.

Yimi Garcia and Anthony Bass figure to be the main candidates to close. Ross Detwiler and John Curtiss are both capable of throwing multiple innings. Submarine thrower Adam Cimber has impressed early. Zach Pop, who like Campbell has Rule 5 restrictions, showed promise in his first live appearance in almost two years. Lefty Richard Bleier and righty James Hoyt, two of three holdovers from last year along with Garcia, could handle middle inning relievers or high leverage situations.

All but Bass, Garcia and Detwiler still have at least one minor-league option remaining, giving the Marlins flexibility to make their final decisions.

One thing Mattingly made clear: The team doesn’t plan to carry a starter who didn’t crack the rotation as a long reliever, opting instead to have them continue to work as starters either at the alternate site or in the minors.

▪ The Marlins are taking a long look at top hitting prospects who have yet to make their MLB debuts.

Outfielder JJ Bleday has shown a veteran approach at the plate while also making a few plays in right field. Infielder Jose Devers has impressed the coaching staff on both sides of the ball. Fellow infielder Joe Dunand has been a surprise. Slugging outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is getting looks at first base, a position lacking quality depth in the organization beyond Aguilar, Cooper and Lewin Diaz.