Marlins make first roster cuts of spring training. And updates on a key relief pitcher

The Miami Marlins’ first round of spring training roster trimmings have arrived.

Seventeen players were impacted by the Marlins’ moves Wednesday, including one member of the team’s 40-man roster.

Right-handed pitching prospect Edward Cabrera, who has yet to begin his throwing program while dealing with right biceps nerve inflammation, was optioned to Triple A Jacksonville.

The other 16 who have been reassigned: Pitchers Jake Eder, Tommy Eveld, Zach King, Dylan Lee, Zach McCambley, Max Meyer, Kyle Nicolas, Josh Roberson and Will Stewart; catchers Cameron Barstad and Santiago Chavez; and outfielders Peyton Burdick, Victor Victor Mesa, Brian Miller, Kameron Misner, and Connor Scott.

There are no real surprises when it comes to the first round of cuts, which leaves 57 players active in big-league camp with 16 Grapefruit League games remaining.

The Marlins have a surplus of outfielders, so at-bats would be minimal near the end for prospects Burdick, Mesa, Miller, Misner, and Scott. Marlins manager Don Mattingly also said the four pitchers from the 2020 draft class — Meyer, Nicolas, McCambley and Eder — would not play in Grapefruit League games this spring. Eveld is battling an arm injury as well. Lee, Roberson and Stewart were non-roster invites with little chance of cracking the roster. With nine pitchers removed, the Marlins didn’t need to carry eight catchers. Barstad and Chavez were the logical two to remove.

Dylan Floro update

Relief pitcher Dylan Floro, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers days before spring training began, is throwing a live batting batting practice session on the backf ields of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex and is moving toward getting into game action.

“Dylan had just a little bit of soreness, and we wanted to make sure we got him back on track, and he is,” Mattingly said last week.

Floro is one of eight pitchers left in Marlins’ big-league camp (not counting Jeff Brigham, who’s on the 60-day injured list) who has yet to throw in a Grapefruit League game. The others: Sixto Sanchez, Gio Gonzalez (who threw his first live batting practice session Tuesday), Jordan Holloway, Jorge Guzman, Zach Pop, Paul Campbell and Jake Fishman.

Cooper in right

Marlins slugger Garrett Cooper made his first appearance in the outfield this spring training, starting in right field and batting fourth for Miami against the Houston Astros in Jupiter.

Barring an unlikely 11th-hour deal between MLB and the MLB Players Association for a universal designated hitter in 2021, Cooper will be bouncing between first base and right field this season. Jesus Aguilar is seen at the Marlins’ primary first baseman, Adam Duvall the primary right fielder.

Wednesday was the first of eight night games the Marlins will play during the final 16 spring training games.