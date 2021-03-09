Podcast: Projecting the Marlins’ lineup, Gio Gonzalez and Sixto updates and prospect talk

The Miami Marlins are one-third of the way through their Grapefruit League schedule. Eight games done, 16 more to go.

A clearer picture of the roster is taking shape, but there is still a lot of time between now and Opening Day.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, now also a weekly segment on Sirus XM’s SLAM Radio, Andre C. Fernandez joins Jordan McPherson to discuss a slew of Marlins-centric spring training topic. Among them:

▪ A look at the Marlins’ projected starting lineup based on Marlins manager Don Mattingly’s spring training lineups.

▪ The signing of Hialeah native Gio Gonzalez and how he fits into the Marlins’ starting pitching plans (and Andre taking a trip down memory lane with Gonzalez’s prep days at Hialeah High and Monsignor Pace).

▪ The latest on Sixto Sanchez and making sense of his timeline to appear in spring training games, his readiness for Opening Day and the safety net early in the Marlins’ schedule that would allow Sanchez to misses the first turn or two in the rotation with little side effect.

▪ Some prospect talk, including a few up-and-coming players who have caught Mattingly’s eye.