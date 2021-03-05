Max Meyer will not pitch in games for the Marlins this spring. Mattingly explains why

Fans hoping to watch Max Meyer pitch will have to wait until the minor-league season.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Friday that Meyer, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, will not play in spring training games. The same applies for the other three members of the team’s most recent draft class who are part of big-league camp: Kyle Nicolas, Zach McCambley and Jake Eder.

“You won’t see those guys in an ‘A’ game,” Mattingly said. “This is about them getting comfortable in big-league camp. Obviously we like those guys and we wanted them to experience this. But, you know, we don’t want Max coming over to a game and trying to throw 100. We want him to get ready to pitch this season, continue his development, and we think there’s a real risk with those young guys kind of trying to impress and doing too much too early. It’s a danger in camp and that’s something we’re gonna stay away from.”

Meyer is a unanimous top-50 prospect in baseball — ranked as high as No. 28 by MLB Pipeline and no lower than 48 by ESPN (The Athletic’s Keith Law has him No. 40 and Baseball America No. 44).

His fastball sits in the high-90s and touched 100 mph during his college career at the University of Minnesota. His slider was regarded as one of the best pitches by any player in last year’s draft cycle.

“Obviously you don’t pick a guy with your first pick — third pick in the country — that you don’t think is going to be electric,” Mattingly said of Meyer. “So he’s a guy with obviously good stuff with a number of pitches. It’s good to have him in camp.”

But camp is all he will focus on. He will throw bullpens and live batting practice sessions on the back fields but won’t see live action until the minor-league season starts in May.

When he toes the rubber for the first time, it will be his professional debut. Meyer spent all of the 2020 season at the Marlins’ alternate training site in Jupiter with the minor-league season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meyer said earlier in camp his focus was to refine his fastball grip and improve his changeup to be a quality fourth pitch to go along with his slider and curveball.

And he said he will be ready whenever it’s his time to pitch.

“I’m kind of that guy that’s just ‘It’s another day. It’s another game,’” Meyer said. “I’m always 100 percent whenever I’m on the mound and I don’t let big moments get the best of me. I’m just going to keep playing the game I played my whole life.”

Injury update

Relief pitcher Tommy Eveld has been diagnosed with right biceps nerve irritation and is day-to-day. The injury surfaced in Wednesday’s 8-5 win over the Washington Nationals.