Marlins’ Jose Devers, acquired in Stanton trade, relying on versatility, steady offense

It would be hard to tell Miami Marlins infield prospect Jose Devers has rarely played third base by the way he made two big defensive plays at the position on Tuesday.

The first play is understandable. He was in the shift, essentially in shallow right field as one of three infielders on the right side of second base, when he fielded Matt Carpenter’s hard-hit ground ball and flipped the ball to Garrett Cooper for the first out of the game.

The second play truly showed his understanding for the position as he charged down the third-base line to make a play on a slow-rolling ground ball from Matt Szczur and fired a quick and accurate throw to first base to end the second inning.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly put Devers at the position in Tuesday’s 0-0 tie against the St. Louis Cardinals merely as a way to get him at-bats. Devers has practiced the position during spring training but he has been a middle infielder for his entire career.

But showing his defensive versatility beyond second base and shortstop only adds to Devers’ value, and the 21-year-old sees the value in having experience at all three positions.

“Shortstop is a position that you need to be very fast,” Devers explained. “I’d say for third and second base, it’s more about timing. Being there on time for some of the plays. That’s one of the things that I can do to help with my timing to make those plays.”

Anything to help expedite his path to the big leagues. Devers is the Marlins’ No. 9 overall prospect according to Baseball America. MLB Pipeline says he has the “best bat-to-ball skills in the system and has had no difficulty making consistent contact against more experienced pitchers.” Devers hit .325 and scored 13 runs in 33 games with then-Class A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads in 2019 when he was 19 years old — one of the youngest players in the Florida State League. He’s a career .278 hitter in the minor leagues.

His biggest improvement: Filling out his frame.

Mattingly said Devers, standing at 6 feet, was “maybe 150 pounds soaking wet” when he joined the Marlins organization as part of the Giancarlo Stanton trade in December 2017. Devers reported to spring training weighing 174 pounds.

“I put on some muscle mass this offseason,” Devers said, noting he gained about 14 pounds since the 2020 season ended. “That was really my focus. I was focused on my body this offseason. ... I ate a lot. I was working out a lot. That really helped me.”

Mattingly’s thoughts on the rising infielder?

“He’s just putting strength on,” Mattingly said. “He’s got a good swing, good bat-to-ball skills. He plays all over the field. Very good baseball instincts. I like this kid a lot. I thought he was really good in spring last year. You saw him make plays in the field that are just instinctive. Just one of those kids we like.

“He’s going to be a player.”

A lost minor-league season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic stymied Devers’ production slightly. He hasn’t played above Class A Advanced yet and likely will start 2021 in Double A.

But Devers did have the opportunity to develop his game at the Marlins’ alternate training site in Jupiter and was on the taxi squad for both the final road trip of the regular season and the Marlins’ two playoff series.

“It was a great experience,” Devers said. “Being around the big-leaguers, traveling with them, experiencing that moment of them going to the playoffs was a great experience. Even though we’ve made a lot of adjustments because of the pandemic, we’ve been working.”

After being part of big-league camp last season, Devers said his routines are becoming easier. He has good relationships with teammates on the big-league roster and anticipates his time will come soon.

But in the present, his focus is on gradual improvement.

“All I have to do,” Devers said, “is play the game well and show everyone I can do it.”