Podcast: What to make of the Marlins’ second base competition and more spring notables

Jazz Chisholm or Isan Diaz? That is one of the top questions for the Miami Marlins this spring training. One of the two will be the team’s starting second baseman to start the season.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Miami Herald senior baseball contributor Craig Mish joins Jordan McPherson to share his thoughts on where he feels the competition stands.

The conversation then shifts to a discussion on Marlins bench coach James Rowson and his potential to become an MLB manager sooner rather than later.

Other topics discussed include the Jesus Aguilar-Garrett Cooper-Adam Duvall timeshare and what to make of the final spot in the Marlins’ starting rotation. Plus, listen in to Marlins outfielder prospect JJ Bleday first group interview of spring training