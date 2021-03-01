Alcantara comfortable after first spring start. Marlins want him to ‘stay on the hunt’

Sandy Alcantara’s plan of attack Monday, in his first start this spring training, was to get a feel for his pitches. Test out everything and see what needs improvement.

He threw his four-seam fastball nine times, his sinker eight times, his changeup four times, his curveball twice and his slider once.

The two shutout innings that came were a bonus.

“[I feel] really comfortable,” the 25-year-old Alcantara said after throwing 24 pitches (16 strikes) in Miami’s 2-0 win over the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. “My command was really good. I commanded the fastball on all sides of the plate. I’m working hard here in spring training in the offseason and I see it. .. It’s giving me the results.”

Alcantara put himself into a two-out jam in the first inning after walking Pete Alonso and giving up a hard-hit single to JD Davis. He stranded both when he got Jonathan Villar to hit a groundball to first base.

He needed just eight pitches to retire the side in the second.

“We always worry about Sandy,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, “making sure he’s aggressive. ... For the most part, I thought he stayed on the hunt.”

Alcantara is viewed as the front-runner to be the Marlins’ Opening Day starter for a second consecutive season and will be a full-time member of the rotation for a third season.

“Sandy, at this point, you start looking at him like a semi-veteran pitcher,” Mattingly said. “It’s not like a 25-year-old that’s getting his first chance in the big leagues. This is pretty much his third full season if you count last year as a full season.”

A taste of the regular-season lineup

The Marlins’ lineup Monday — save for the fact that there’s a designated hitter spot — looked very much like one they will likely roll out on a regular basis during the 2021 season.

The batting order: left fielder Corey Dickerson, center fielder Starling Marte, first baseman Jesus Aguilar, designated hitter Adam Duvall, third baseman Brian Anderson, shortstop Miguel Rojas, second baseman Isan Diaz, catcher Jorge Alfaro and right fielder Lewis Brinson.

They came through in the fourth. Marte broke up the Mets’ no-hitter bid with a line drive down the left-field line off Mets pitcher Ryley Gilliam for a one-out triple.

Aguilar opened scoring on the next at-bat with a two-run home run to left field.

“I just tried to put the ball in the air,” Aguilar said. “I’m just trying to be ready, be on time, make hard contact and be ready for the season.”

Anthony Bass #52 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the third inning against the New York Mets in a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 01, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. Mark Brown Getty Images

Bass’ early goals

Anthony Bass never expects perfection in his first spring training appearance each year. His performance Monday wasn’t pristine, but he did get enough work in to build this spring.

Bass, who is in contention to be the Marlins’ closer, threw a scoreless third inning against the Mets. He worked around a Patrick Mazeika leadoff walk and Brandon Nimmo single before recording three consecutive outs (Francisco Lindor lineout, Alonso fielder’s choice and David pop out).

“The first one’s always a little rusty,” the 32-year-old Bass said. “[I just want to] get the jitters out. Glad I was able to escape some damage.”

Bass threw 23 pitches in the frame, 14 of which went for strikes. He primarily threw his sinker, which averaged 93.9 mph on Monday. Bass hopes to have it averaging between 95 and 96 mph by Opening Day.

He also threw his splitter six times. That’s his No. 3 pitch after his sinker and slider.

“I want to make sure all my pitches are working,” Bass said. “Once I get that down, I’ll be ready to roll and locked in.”

Ross Detwiler (one inning, one hit, zero walks, zero strikeouts), Anthony Bender (one inning, zero hits, zero walks, two strikeouts) and Shawn Morimando (two innings, one hit, two walks, two strikeouts) rounded out the Marlins’ bullpen appearances on Monday.

Isan Diaz #1 of the Miami Marlins fields the line drive in the second inning against the New York Mets in a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 01, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. Mark Brown Getty Images

Isan Diaz’s steady defense early

On Sunday, it was starting a double play with Jazz Chisholm.

On Monday, Diaz’s defensive skills continued.

He made three big plays in his four innings in the field. He threw out Nimmo at first base in the first inning after Nimmo made too aggressive of a turn after opening the game with a single. He ranged to his left, spun around and threw to first base to get Tomas Nido out in the second. And in the third, he slid to his right to grab an Alonso groundball and made a quick flip to Rojas in time for a force out at second base.

“He seems sure of himself,” Mattingly said. “Just that confidence and feeling comfortable.”

Tickets on sale

The Marlins announced Monday that single-game tickets for regular-season home games in April, May and June will go on sale starting Friday.

Marlins Members will receive priority access with pre-sale opportunity beginning at 9 a.m. Friday before tickets become available to the general public at noon.