Monte Harrison’s ‘humbling’ 2020, outfielder insight and more Marlins spring notables

Marlins manager Don Mattingly has learned to keep his head on a swivel this time of year.

Full-squad spring training workouts are in full swing. There are more than 70 players ranging from first time campers to full-fledged veterans spanning as many as six fields to watch.

From live batting practice to defensive drills to casual conversations on the back fields of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex, Mattingly is tasked with keeping tabs on them all.

And for the most part through the first week and a half of camp, he has.

“You actually do get a chance,” Mattingly said, “because I’m not actually having to run a drill or throw BP or anything like that. It does allow me the freedom to bounce around and see everything.”

And there has been a lot to watch. New bullpen faces. More than 20 top prospects, many of whom are in camp for the first time. Returning players looking to build on last year’s playoff run.

With five days of full-squad workouts in the books and the Marlins’ 24-game Grapefruit League schedule set to begin on Sunday, here are highlights and takeaways at this point in camp, from observations around the back fields over the past five days and interviews with players.

Miami Marlins outfielder Monte Harrison goes through a round of live batting practice during spring training on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

Monte Harrison’s ‘humbling’ experiences

Monte Harrison took this offseason as an opportunity for introspection.

His confidence never wavered during his first stint in the big leagues, but he wasn’t happy with the results on the field and how they impacted him mentally at times.

Harrison produced a .170/.235/.255 slash line in 51 plate appearances last season, his first at the MLB level.

“Baseball’s baseball,” Harrison said, “but it’s the outside, extra stuff that goes with it. If you can control that, and you can control the game on the field and slow it down. More than anything, I think I surprised myself by falling into those little, “Hey, I’m not going to be that guy to get called up to the big leagues and struggles mentally.’ I definitely said that before I got to the big leagues, and then once I got to the big leagues I struggled with that. That’s very humbling, just to know that that happened to me and now I grow from that.”

Harrison spent this offseason primarily keeping to himself. He took time away from social media to reset, eliminate any outside noise that was directed toward him and get ready for a new season.

“People really don’t understand this but social media can control your moods by what you see on your timeline,” Harrison said. “I took it as a time where a lot of people get mad that I don’t follow him but I did that for a reason because you got to be able to control your energy and control the things around you. I was at a time period was felt like it wasn’t just me. It was a lot of people around me that was just down and there was just so much negativity. I had to cut that out and get back to being positive and get back to being Monte.”

Another “humbling” aspect for Harrison last year? Being optioned back to the alternate training site after his first 13 games and then playing a backup role — both as a defensive replacement and pinch-runner — when he was called back up.

“I’ve never really had to deal with it,” Harrison said. “I’ve always been a dude who’s always been really high talent, but I had to earn it. Nothing changes right now. I’m ready to do that. I just want to get on field and play baseball play, play consistent baseball. ... I think the best of Monte will come out. I just can’t wait for the fans of Miami to be able to see that.”

Mattingly is still optimistic about Harrison’s potential so long as he can improve his contact rate and limit his swings and misses. Harrison struck out 26 times last year and had a 42.5 percent whiff rate — well above the MLB average of 24.5 percent.

“Monte was a huge part” of the Marlins’ 2020 success, Mattingly said. “What he was able to do on the bases made differences in games. That was really important for our team. ... The only part that’s missing is putting the ball in play.”

Outfielder overload

Outside of the battle between Isan Diaz and Jazz Chisholm to be the starting second baseman, the other primary roster decisions to make among decisions players resides in the outfield.

Three are expected to be locks barring injury: Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall.

But who will the backups be? And will the Marlins carry four or five true outfielders — not including Garrett Cooper and Jon Berti — on the Opening Day roster?

Mattingly hasn’t set an exact number yet, but there are no shortage of candidates.

Magneuris Sierra and Lewis Brinson are the frontrunners heading into camp beyond the three veterans. Both have big-league experience and showed spurts of success in 2020. Sierra, a lefty who can play above-average defense in center field, also is out of options.

The next wave would be Harrison and Jesus Sanchez, both top prospects. The expectation is both start in Triple A Jacksonville.

The Marlins’ outfield depth then trickles down to its top prospects in the lower levels of the minors. JJ Bleday, Kameron Misner, Peyton Burdick and Connor Scott are all part of big-league camp this year as is Victor Victor Mesa.

“Right now,” Mattingly said, “we’re going to let that play out, let these guys go, see how camp kind of shakes out with our whole roster and then just make the best decision to try to get the best group together.”

Roster construction

Speaking of roster spots, Mattingly said the plan as of right now is to go with 13 pitchers and 13 position players for the 26-man roster. MLB this year waived the rule setting the maximum at 13 pitchers on the active roster, meaning they could go with 14 pitchers on the roster if they desired.

“You can go less if we need to [or] go more,” Mattingly said. “Less guys on the bench, it just puts you in a tougher spot of when you can pinch-hit, how to use your guys. You may have to wait longer.”

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (24) looks on during Marlins spring training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Jesus Aguilar’s diet

Jesus Aguilar changed up his diet this offseason in an attempt to be in better shape for spring training.

More fish, fruits, salads and arugula. Less arepas and rice.

The result: He came into camp at 277 pounds, eight pounds lighter than a year ago.

When asked his favorite salad, the 6-3 Miami Marlins first baseman quipped: “I don’t really like it, but I have to do it.”

Anything to help himself take the next step in his game.

And he had a pretty solid 2020 season, his first with the Marlins. Aguilar hit .277 with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 34 RBI and 31 runs scored in 51 regular-season games, splitting time between first base and designated hitter during the pandemic-shortened season. He was one of five players to stay on the active roster the entirety of the season, along with Brian Anderson, Pablo Lopez, Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler.

But Aguilar’s personality stands out as much as — if not more than — what he brings on the field.

He’s always upbeat, finding ways to keep the atmosphere light.

“He’s good with all our players,” Mattingly said. “He keeps it light but knows when to get down to business. I think all aspects with Jesus have been positive. There’s really nothing with him not to like — unless you’re looking for stolen bases or something.”

Aguilar has a simple reason for his upbeat persona.

“This game’s too hard already,” Aguilar said. “... I think that’s why I bring that energy so guys can be a little more relaxed.”

Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng watching batting practice during a spring training workout on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Complex in Jupiter, Florida.

This and that

▪ First-year Marlins general manager Kim Ng has made her rounds on the back fields over the past week to get an in-person look at the players at camp but has tried to keep her distance as the players get into their routines.

▪ The Marlins’ live batting practice on Saturday also included a test run of the automated strike zone. A speaker sat on top of the third-base dugout that called out balls and strikes with every pitch. Michael Hill, the Marlins’ former president of baseball operations who now works as MLB’s senior vice president of on field operations, was on site in Jupiter Saturday as they tested out the technology.

▪ While it’s still undetermined exactly how much they’ll play in spring games, a few of the Marlins’ top prospects — middle infielder Jose Devers, outfielder Connor Scott and first baseman Lewin Diaz specifically — have noticeably put on more muscle since the last time they were seen in person.