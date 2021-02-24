Miami Marlins announce health and safety measures for 2021 home games. The highlights

Planning to go to a Miami Marlins game this season? There are some things you need to know.

The team on Wednesday announced the health and safety measures that will be in place at Marlins Park during the season as they start allowing fans back at home games amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Marlins anticipate starting the season by capping capacity for the 37,446-seat ballpark at about 25 percent and, pandemic conditions permitting, slowly increasing as the season goes along. There will be limited availability for single-game tickets, which will go on sale in the near future.

Due to the pandemic, fans were not allowed at ballparks last season outside of the National League Championship Series and World Series, both held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

That meant Marlins fans watched the team’s first playoff run since 2003 from a distance.

“Obviously, you’d like our fans to have been part of that, at least more from actually experiencing it on the field,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Definitely looking forward to having fans back in the stands. Obviously players love it. That’s a big part of the game, that noise and that energy that you get from a crowd.”

Highlights from their measures include:

▪ Social distancing and face coverings: Signage, floor markers, and other communications will remind guests to remain physically distanced a minimum of six feet. The seating bowl has also been configured to provide proper distancing between ticketed groups. Fans are asked to maintain pod integrity throughout the game.

Face coverings will be required for all guests 2 and older and may only be momentarily removed when actively consuming food and beverages from ticketed seats.

▪ Food and beverage experience: Food and beverage will be sold at select locations inside Marlins Park. Mobile ordering will also be available. All items will be individually packaged. Food and beverage should be consumed in fans’ assigned seats. Guests are encouraged to pay electronically (debit, credit, Apply Pay, etc.) at all concession and retail locations.

▪ Cleaning measures: In addition to Marlins Park enrolling in the WELL Health-Safety Rating, the Marlins have partnered with RB (the makers of Lysol) to jointly enhance the team’s existing disinfection and cleaning measures at the ballpark. Surfaces and objects touched frequently will be regularly disinfected, and hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout Marlins Park.

▪ Free-flow parking: As part of a partnership between the Marlins and Miami Parking Authority, all Marlins Park parking garages will feature contactless mobile payment.

▪ Frictionless entry: Tickets will be digital and accessed by guests in the MLB Ballpark App. Ticketed guests will receive a time and gate location to enter the ballpark, which will be listed on each game ticket. Bags will not be permitted inside Marlins Park unless for medical or infant purposes; all bags are subject to inspection. Personal food items will not be permitted inside Marlins Park unless due to specific dietary restrictions.