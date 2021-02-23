Daughter’s birth a ‘big motivation’ for Marlins’ Miguel Rojas as he prepares for 2021

Miguel Rojas’ days were already long and the nights short before he reported to the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex for spring training.

A growing family does that.

Rojas, who turns 32 on Wednesday, and wife Mariana last month celebrated the birth of their second child — daughter Amber Lucia Rojas.

Amber is the latest addition to the Rojas clan in addition to 5-year-old son Aaron, a dog and a cat.

“It’s a blast, but there’s a lot of work,” Rojas said Tuesday after the Marlins’ first full-squad workout. “So happy and proud of my wife that I have. She’s been taking care of the baby so I can sleep and be prepared for spring training. Now, I feel kind of sad that I have to leave Miami to come here. ... That’s a big motivation for me.”

The Marlins’ performance overall and Rojas’ production individually in 2020 are pretty motivating, too. Miami reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2003, advancing to the National League Division Series before being swept by the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-5 series at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Rojas, who missed about three weeks of the shortened season after testing positive for COVID-19, put up one of the best seasons of his career. He posted a .304 batting average with 10 doubles, four home runs, 20 RBI and 20 runs scored in 125 at-bats while continuing to play Gold Glove-caliber defense at shortstop.

It was the latest breakthrough for the Marlins’ de-facto captain, the elder statesman of a youth-laden club.

“I’m getting older,” Rojas said, “but at the same time I feel like I’m getting better.”

Marlins manager Don Mattingly, whose time with Rojas dates back to Rojas’ first MLB season in 2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, said he is no longer surprised by Rojas’ continued progress.

“I am going to quit setting the bar on Miggy,” Mattingly said, “because every time you set the bar, every time you think that’s as good as he can possibly get, he gets better.”

Spacing out

Because of increased COVID-19-related health and safety protocols, the Marlins have had to take some additional — although in a grand scheme minor — alterations to their spring training setup.

Players were separated into groups and were staggered in about 15-to-20-minute waves. They followed a general rotation of cage work, conditioning, field work and batting practice.

They are using both the main spring training locker room as well as the minor-league locker rooms with solo replaceable lockers scattered through the middle of the room. Younger players are primarily occupying the minor-league locker rooms, with pitchers in the back and position players in the front.

The kitchen are in the main locker room is now being used for grab-and-go snacks, while the minor-league kitchen is used as a meal-distribution window.

The main weight room and the workout tent outside the main clubhouse are still being used but are limited to a maximum of 12 people at a time and only during scheduled times.

Two additional large, white tents are set up on along the complex behind Field 2, the field closest to the clubhouses.

“We’re using every inch,” Mattingly said.

Missing players

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Tuesday that outfielder Jerar Encarnacion did not report to camp on time while dealing with visa issues. He is expected to report on Wednesday to begin his COVID-19 intake testing. Saturday would be the earliest he would

The only other player absences are the three from the first wave of players when pitchers and catchers reported who are dealing with COVID-19 intake issues.

Relief pitcher Jeff Brigham, on the 60-day injured list, is also not in Jupiter.