Podcast: Initial thoughts from Marlins spring training and a one-on-one with Max Meyer

The Miami Marlins are in Jupiter. Pitchers and catchers have been working out for almost a week. Their position player teammates are now set to join them.

Spring training is in full swing.

And starting this week, we’ll be up there live. Media is allowed to start viewing Marlins workouts on Tuesday with their first full-squad workout.

But before that, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez have their initial thoughts on the Marlins’ camp to this point, based on daily interviews with manager Don Mattingly and the 15 players made available through Zoom to this point in camp.

The latest episode of Fish Bytes dives into:

▪ Discussion of the Marlins’ starting rotation, including the injury update on Edward Cabrera

▪ Jorge Alfaro taking his benching in the playoffs last season to heart, and what he has done to improve this offseason.

▪ The Marlins banking on their bullpen being a situation where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts after making a bevy of low-key signings and acquisitions this offseason.

▪ Players we’re looking forward to watching in person now that we’re allowed at the spring training complex.

▪ A discussion on 2020 first-round pick Max Meyer, including highlights from a one-on-one interview with Meyer during the weekend.