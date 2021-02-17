As pitchers and catchers report for spring training, Marlins trade for another reliever

For the second time in a week, the Miami Marlins have gone to the trade market to continue the ever-evolving task of improving their bullpen.

Their latest acquisition: Tampa Bay Rays reliever John Curtiss.

The Marlins acquired the 27-year-old right hander in exchange for first baseman prospect Evan Edwards, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Wednesday morning — the day pitchers and catchers report to the team’s spring training complex in Jupiter to begin spring training.

Once the move is official, the Marlins will need to clear a spot for him on their 40-man roster, which is already full. The team still needs to add outfielder Adam Duvall to the 40-man roster as well.

Breaking down Curtiss

Curtiss, under team control through the 2025 season, posted a 1.80 ERA over 25 innings in 17 games) for the Rays during the 2020 regular season. He held opponents to a .233 batting average and struck out 25 while walking three. His 3 percent walk rate last season ranked in the top percentile of pitchers.

The Rays used him in a slew of roles last season. He was used as an opener three times. He was used as a closer twice, converting both save opportunities. He had five outings in which he threw at least two innings. He finished seven of the 17 games in which he played.

Curtiss also made nine playoff appearances (one start) for the Rays as they made a run to the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

He primarily relies on a four-seam fastball that averages 94 mph and a slider that sits around 85 mph. He threw 68.8 percent of his pitches last season for strikes.

Another new bullpen face

He’s the latest reliever the Marlins have acquired this offseason, joining Anthony Bass, Dylan Floro, Adam Cimber, Ross Detwiler, Zach Pop and Paul Campbell to join Yimi Garcia, Richard Bleier, James Hoyt and Jeff Brigham.

Bass, Floro and Curtiss, along with Garcia, all figure to contend for late-inning roles with the Marlins. Bass, signed for a two-year deal in January, has a 3.44 ERA over the last three years and has converted 12 saves in that span. Floro, acquired in a trade with the Dodgers on Friday, has a career 3.33 ERA and had a 2.59 mark over 25 games out of the bullpen last year for the World Series champions.

Garcia, the lone internal candidate for the closer job, posted a 0.60 ERA over 15 innings last season — all as a late-inning reliever — and has a 3.40 ERA over his six-year MLB career as he heads into his final season before free agency.

Who the Marlins gave up

Edwards was the Marlins’ fourth-round pick in 2019 out of North Carolina State. The 23-year-old hit .281 with 15 doubles, nine home runs, 50 RBI and 33 runs scored in 73 games between short-season Batavia and Class A Clinton (Iowa) in 2019, his first season of professional baseball.

This is the second time the Marlins have given up players from their recent draft classes to acquire MLB-ready talent. The Marlins gave up Alex Vesia (17th-round pick in 2018) and Kyle Hunt (fifth-round pick in 2020) in the Floro trade with the Dodgers