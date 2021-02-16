Podcast: A roundtable discussion as the Miami Marlins prepare for spring training

Spring training is finally almost here.

Miami Marlins pitchers and catchers report to the team’s spring training site at Jupiter’s Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday with their first workout set for Thursday. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 23.

With the start of a new season almost upon us, this week’s Fish Bytes podcast is a roundtable discussion with five regulars on the Marlins beat.

Miami Herald senior baseball contributor Craig Mish, Miami Herald and Baseball America correspondent Andre C. Fernandez, MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola and El Extrabase’s Daniel Alvarez join Herald beat writer Jordan McPherson for a 45-minute discussion about the Marlins as they head into the 2021 season.

Among the topics discussed:

▪ Highlights from CEO Derek Jeter and majority owner Bruce Sherman’s comments in their Monday press conference on the direction of the team following its first playoff appearance in 17 years.

▪ Players and position battles we are planning to follow closely this spring.

▪ Prospects we want to keep an eye on (Edward Cabrera gets mentioned a lot here).

▪ The curious case of Corey Dickerson.

Expect to see these type of roundtables semi-frequently throughout the season, hopefully at least once a month.