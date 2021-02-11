Miami Marlins taking next safety step as they prepare to welcome fans for 2021 season

In anticipation of having fans at Marlins Park for the 2021 season, the Miami Marlins on Thursday announced they are pursuing the WELL Health-Safety Rating for their home ballpark through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment. The WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our fans and guests, along with our players, coaches and staff, is of the utmost importance to our organization,” said Michael Shaw, the Marlins’ head of experience and innovation. “Certifying Marlins Park with the WELL Health-Safety Rating should further build guest confidence in the preventative measures being applied to fan experiences throughout the ballpark.”

Yankee Stadium is the only other Major League Baseball facility to enroll in the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Sunrise’s BB&T Center, home of the Florida Panthers, is also participating in the program.

The Marlins have not announced specifics regarding fan attendance for the season, but CEO Derek Jeter said in December the Marlins were anticipating that fans would be allowed into Marlins Park for the 2021 season.

“You look at the postseason there and the World Series and the NLCS last year,” Jeter said. “MLB, they they introduced fans back in the ballpark, so we are preparing for that but we’re going to make sure that when they do enter the ballpark that they’re very comfortable with health and safety protocols.”

The Marlins are selling tickets for Opening Day, April 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays (4:10 p.m. first pitch), at Marlins.com/OpeningDay. Season tickets are also on sale.