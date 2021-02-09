The Miami Marlins have decisions to make at first and second base. Here are options

With MLB spring training scheduled to begin on Feb. 17, it’s time to start evaluating who the Miami Marlins will have in camp. In the first of a five-part series, we break down the Marlins’ infield.

The left side of the Miami Marlins’ infield is all but set. The right side? The team has some decisions to make.

Three players, two up-and-comers and a third known more as a super are competing for the starting second base job. Two heavy hitters are options at first base.

But the consistent, the Marlins hope, is that they will get high-quality defense and an uptick in offense as they bring back their main core of infielders for the 2021 season.

Sluggers at first base

The Marlins have well-noted power potential among their primary first basemen after re-signing both Garrett Cooper and Jesus Aguilar to one-year deals. The duo, both of whom split time between first base and designated hitter last year, combined to hit .279 with 14 home runs, 18 doubles, 54 RBI and 51 runs scored over 308 combined at-bats in the shortened 2020 season.

The problem for 2021? There isn’t going to be a universal designated hitter, meaning the Marlins with either have to leave one of their two power bats out of the lineup on a daily basis or get creative. It should be noted the Marlins have played Cooper in right field, although they would normally prefer to only do that out of necessity.

Either way, the Marlins have slugging options who are both generally solid on defense at first base (Cooper has a career .996 fielding percentage at first base, Aguilar .992).

Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti (5) and infielder Jazz Chisholm (70) interact after the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Battle for second base

The Marlins believe they have their second baseman in house.

The question remains: Who will it be?

General manager Kim Ng last month narrowed the competition down, at least at the start of spring training, to an expected trio: Isan Diaz, Jazz Chisholm and Jon Berti.

The job looked to be Diaz’s heading into the 2020 season. The Marlins had viewed him as their second baseman of the future and he spent two months in the big leagues in 2019. But an opt out early in the year and then a groin injury shortly after he had a change of heart and was reinstated limited Diaz to seven games last year.

Diaz posted a .182 average with one RBI, three runs and seven strikeouts in 22 at-bats over those seven games. For his career, he’s hitting .174 with a .251 on-base percentage over 56 games.

That opened the door for Chisholm, the Marlins’ No. 66 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, to take over at second base. Chisholm’s numbers weren’t necessarily spectacular — a .161 batting average, two home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored in 21 regular-season games — but the Marlins like his approach and believe he’ll be an above-average defender.

Meanwhile, Berti has an opportunity to get semi-regular playing time after being a super-utility player the last two years. The 31-year-old has a .269 batting average over his two seasons with Florida, has stolen 26 bases on 31 attempts and scored 73 runs. As a right-handed hitter, Berti could also help set up a potential platoon role with whichever lefty performs better between Diaz and Chisholm.

Miami Marlins short stop Miguel Rojas (19) throws the ball in the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Shortstop and third base all but secure

While decisions have to be made at first and second base, shortstop and third base are all but settled.

Miguel Rojas is the Marlins’ shortstop. He was a Gold Glove Award finalist last year and has improved his offensive game the past two seasons. Rojas’ offensive numbers in 172 games since the start of 2019: a .288 batting average, 39 doubles, nine home runs, 66 RBI and 72 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Brian Anderson will take his normal spot at third base. The 27-year-old has been one of the team’s most steady players over the past three years and has a career .266 batting average, 42 home runs (31 of which came over the past two seasons), 177 RBI and 182 runs scored. He was also a Gold Glove Award finalist last season.

Berti will most likely hold down the backup roles for both spots.

Miami Marlins shortstop Eddy Alvarez (65) throws to first to tag out New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) as the Miami Marlins host the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Someone to watch

Eddy Alvarez is likely a long-shot to make the roster, but the Marlins re-signed him to a minor-league deal and will have him at spring training. Alvarez, an Olympic medal-winning speedskater and Miami Columbus High alumnus, made his MLB debut with the Marlins last season.

Top prospects

The Marlins have three infielders among their top prospects who will be part of big-league training camp: First baseman Lewin Diaz, middle infielder Jose Devers and shortstop Nasim Nunez.

Lewin Diaz, who played 14 games with the Marlins last season, is the most likely of the three to get playing time at the big-league level in 2021, but Miami has a logjam at first base right now with Aguilar and Cooper.

Others at camp

Infielder prospects Joe Dunand and Luis Marte also received invites to spring training.