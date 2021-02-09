Podcast: A tribute to Pedro Gomez, spring training pods and Marlins expectations

Longtime ESPN baseball journalist Pedro Gomez (left), a Miami native, jokes with Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen at Spring Training in 2008. Gomez died at age 58 on Feb. 7, 2021. AP

Spring training is right around the corner, signaling the start of another Major League Baseball season.

But it comes with a heavy heart for sportswriters.

Longtime ESPN baseball reporter and Miami native Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly at his Arizona home on Sunday. He was 58.

Gomez is well-known, well-respected and well-loved throughout the baseball and sports media community.

He is survived by wife, Sandra, a daughter Sierra, and two sons, Dante and Rio, a minor-league pitcher in the Red Sox organization.

In the latest episode of the Fish Bytes podcast, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez pay tribute to Gomez before diving into spring training chatter. This includes the Grapefruit League’s plans to transition to a pod-like format for spring training games in an attempt to minimize travel, standouts among the team’s non-roster invites and setting some realistic expectations for what should be considered a successful 2021 season for the Marlins.