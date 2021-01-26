Podcast: The Miami Marlins’ bullpen is taking shape and more roster analysis

The Miami Marlins continued to solve one area of need. Their attempts to address another could signal interesting roster decisions in both the short and long term.

The area of need addressed: The bullpen. The Marlins are signing relief pitcher Anthony Bass to a two-year deal. He’s the latest addition to a once-again overhauled bullpen and the most experienced newcomer to join the group.

Meanwhile, the Marlins have been linked to several outfielders in trade talks during the past couple weeks, most notably the Boston Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi and the Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander. While general manager Kim Ng has noted several times the club’s desire to add an extra bat — particularly a left-handed bat — Miami has an overflow of outfielders at the MLB level and at the top of the minor leagues.

Which brings up the question: If the Marlins do end up grabbing a starting-caliber outfielder to join Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte, how will they handle the rest of their outfielders with a limited number of spots both on the active roster and the 40-man roster?

