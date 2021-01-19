Podcast: What arbitration settlements hint about Marlins’ future and ranking top prospects

The Miami Marlins have deals in place with all of their arbitration-eligible players — and, for the most part, settled on terms near the higher end of MLB Trade Rumors’ projections.

It was a sign of good faith for the likes of third baseman Brian Anderson, a contender for a long-term contract after this season following a strong first three seasons with the Marlins, and for reliever Yimi Garcia, expected to be the team’s closer barring an acquisition over the final month of the offseason.

Settlements with arbitration-eligible players also provided some financial clarity for the Marlins, who now have a payroll estimated to be about $55 million by Cot’s Baseball Contracts if the season were to start with the roster as currently constructed.

The Marlins also have six prospects ranked among Baseball America’s latest top-100 ranking that came out on Monday. That’s tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for second most in the league behind only the San Diego Padres.

In the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez (who worked with Baseball America on the Marlins’ prospect rankings) cover all these topics and start looking ahead to spring training with pitchers and catchers scheduled to report in less than a month.