Who is Yiddi Cappe? A look at the Miami Marlins’ top international prospect signee

Marlins Park remains empty during a intra squad simulated game in Miami, Florida on Sunday, July 12, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The international signing period began Friday, and the Miami Marlins were quick to sign one of the top players from this cycle in shortstop Yiddi Cappe.

Cappe, 18, checked in as the No. 10 international prospect for this cycle according to MLB Pipeline and the fifth-ranked shortstop. He is reportedly receiving a $3.5 million signing bonus, the second-highest among international signees under the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group (Victor Victor Mesa received a franchise-record $5.25 million when he signed Oct. 23, 2018).

This marks the third consecutive year the Marlins have signed a top-10 international prospect following the signing of shortstop Jose Salas in the 2019-2020 cycle, Mesa in the 2018-2019 cycle.

Some quick hits on Cappe:

▪ His scouting report draws comparison to Derek Jeter and Carlos Correa. From MLBPipeline: “He projects to have average to plus tools across the board. At the plate, he shows advanced bat to ball skills and his bat tool projects to be above average. He makes hard contact to all fields and has an advanced understanding of the strike zone. He shows good footwork and solid hands on defense with plus arm potential. He could eventually outgrow the position, but for now, he’ll stay at shortstop until he is forced to make a change.”

Marlins Director of International Scouting Fernando Seguignol on Cappe: “The ability to hit for average and power to all field is incredible. [Cappe] also brings some speed on the base path with a nice stride that can turn singles. Defensively he has improved, showing great range that complements good hands and feel for the position. No doubt he’s the best shortstop in the class. Lots of upside here.”

▪ He delayed his signing by a year. Cappe, who left Cuba in late 2018, was eligible to sign with an MLB team in the 2019-2020 recruiting cycle and was ranked as the No. 7 prospect that year. However, he pushed his signing back a year as he waiting for the bonus pools to reset.

▪ He is one of five Cuban players among the top-15 international prospects this cycle. The other three: 23-year-old outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes (the younger brother of Yoenis Cespedes) at No. 1, left-handed pitcher/outfielder Oscar Colas (dubbed the “Cuban Shohei Ohtani) at No. 2, outfielder Pedro Leon at No. 7 and right-handed pitcher Norge Vera at No. 15.

▪ He is the latest edition to the Marlins’ organizational shortstop depth. Four of the Marlins’ top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline are shortstops: Jazz Chisholm (No. 4), Jose Devers (No. 13), Salas (No. 19) and Nasim Nunez (No. 20).

More international signings

In addition to Cappe, the Marlins signed 10 more international prospects on Friday. The list:

Left-handed pitcher Luis Baldiris from Venezuela

Infielder Reiner Chourio from Venezuela

Outfielder Oscar Colina from Venezuela

Catcher Edward Duran from Venezuela

Outfielder Kevin Guerrero from the Dominican Republic

Right-handed pitcher Gerardo Hernandez from the Dominican Republic

Infielder Jesus Hernandez from Venezuela

Catcher Ronald Hernandez from Venezuela

Left-handed pitcher Jesus Leon from Mexico

Right-handed pitcher Jhoniel Serrano from Venezuela