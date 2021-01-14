Marlins Foundation director named team’s first VP of diversity, equity and inclusion

Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza Courtesy of Miami Marlins

For the past two years, Racquel “Rocky” Egusquiza has been at the forefront of the Miami Marlins’ community outreach efforts as the executive director of the Marlins Foundation. Those efforts were on full display in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Marlins provided more than 800,000 meals, 24,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 20,000 face coverings to the South Florida community.

She’s about to get some more responsibility inside the organization.

The Marlins on Thursday announced Eguisquiza as the organization’s first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. In this role, along with remaining as the Marlins Foundation executive director, Eguisquiza will “guide the Marlins’ efforts to continue to promote a culture with a variety of qualities, characteristics and unique experiences for individuals of all backgrounds, while fostering a feeling of belonging amid a community of support and collaboration,” according to a team press release.

“It is imperative that we make a meaningful impact and ensure an inclusive culture throughout our organization as we engage, develop and retain a diverse and talented workforce that is representative of our South Florida community while extending these same principles to our partners and vendors,” Egusquiza said.

It’s the latest statement from a Marlins front office that has fostered the ideal of diversity. Three of the Marlins’ top four executive positions are held by a biracial man (CEO Derek Jeter) and two women (Kim Ng as general manager and Caroline O’Connor as chief operating officer). Adam Jones, the Marlins’ chief revenue officer, is the fourth.

“Rocky has an incredible passion for promoting the diversity of the South Florida community in which she was raised,” Jeter said. “She has a proven track record — and will continue to prove — to be a valuable member of our organization in the areas of employee engagement and organizational initiatives.”

Miami Marlins Foundation executive director Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza hands out a meal at the Citrus Grove Middle School polling location in Little Havana, Florida, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The Miami Marlins Foundation in partnership with Feed The Polls gave away 4,000 meals at two polling locations on Election Day. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Egusquiza was present at nearly every Marlins’ service event during the past year. This included food distributions — twice a week during April and May and then weekly through the rest of the year — as part of the foundation’s Home Plate Relief Fund, handing out meals outside polling locations on Election Day and paying for groceries for seniors at a local Sedano’s early on in the pandemic.

“We have already had so much recent success with the launch of our internal employee action committees and our social justice initiatives,” Egusquiza said, “and I am looking forward to working with all our internal leaders and external partners to create additional meaningful impact for our people, our culture, our fans, and our community.”