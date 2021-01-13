Miami Marlins among many MLB teams to scout Corey Kluber. Will they compete for him?

The Miami Marlins were among a slew of MLB teams in attendance to scout free agent starting pitcher Corey Kluber when he held a workout Wednesday in Palm Beach Gardens.

ESPN reported that as many as 25 teams had scouts out to watch Kluber. A source confirmed to the Miami Herald that the Marlins had representation there. Relievers Anthony Swarzak and Steve Cishek also held throwing sessions.

Kluber, who turns 35 in April, is a two-time Cy Young Award (2014, 2017) but has started just eight games and thrown 36 2/3 innings over the last two seasons due to injuries. First, it was a right ulna fracture in 2019 (after being hit by a line drive by the Marlins’ Brian Anderson) that shut him down after seven games. He rehab from the injury was shut down due to a separate abdominal injury. The Cleveland Indians traded him to the Texas Rangers prior to the 2020 season. He threw just one inning before suffering a season-ending right teres tear.

However, Kluber’s career track record when healthy speaks for itself. He has a career 3.16 ERA over 209 games (204 starts). Opponents have hit .232 against him all time. He has 1,462 career strikeouts against 293 walks — a nearly 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He threw at least 200 innings in five consecutive seasons before the injuries.

“I just need to show people that I’m healthy,” Kluber told ESPN before the workout. “I’m not putting pressure on myself to go out there and do X, Y and Z. It’s just about showing teams I’m progressing through a normal offseason.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that scouts came away impressed from the 30-pitch bullpen session. Kluber’s fastball reportedly was around 88-90 mph, a couple ticks lower than usual but a strong base to build on as he continues toward spring training.

“Strong market expected,” Passan reported.

Will the Marlins be part of that strong market? That’s to be determined.

Cost will likely be a factor. ESPN projects Kluber’s expected salary to be around the $6 million range for a one-year deal.

While the Marlins don’t necessarily have a lot committed to their payroll so far — a combined $33.9 million on six contracts (Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson, Miguel Rojas, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper and Ross Detwiler), another $9 million projected for arbitration-eligible players (Brian Anderson, Jorge Alfaro, Richard Bleier, Adam Cimber and Yimi Garcia) before accounting for those under team control making at or near the league minimum — the team is being conservative as it awaits details about the 2021 season.

The Marlins are uncertain about how their primary revenue streams — fans in the stands and their TV deal, which expired after the 2020 season — will look.

Also a factor: Starting pitching isn’t necessarily a need for the Marlins. Adding a veteran with a track record for success would be a benefit, but the club is also optimistic about its young arms. Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Sixto Sanchez, Elieser Hernandez and Trevor Rogers are the frontrunners to be the team’s starting rotation on Opening Day. Top prospects Edward Cabrera, Nick Neidert and Braxton Garrett are waiting in the wings.