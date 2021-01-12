Podcast: After latest wave of moves in the division, where do Marlins stand in NL East?

The Mets are finally cashing in with new owner Steve Cohen’s checkbook and are fresh off one of the few blockbuster moves of the offseason. The Nationals have firmed up their lineup with a pair of additions during the past couple weeks. The Braves are still the Braves, the top of the National League East class.

So... where does that leave the Miami Marlins?

As their roster stands, it means hoping their young players grow up mightily in 2021 and that a slip-up or two gives them an opening to sneak into playoff contention in a best-case scenario. Worst case? It means trying to do enough to hold off the Philadelphia Phillies and not drop back into last place in the division.

According to FanGraphs’ ZiPS team projections, the Marlins right now are estimated to finish fifth in NL East with a 73-89 record, three games behind Phillies in fourth. The Braves are still the front-runner at 92-70, but the Mets right on their heels at 91-71. The Nationals are predicted to finish at 85-77.

That’s what happens when the rest of the division making moves and the Marlins essentially stand pat outside of a few bullpen acquisitions.

Just look around the division.

The Mets: They acquired star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starter Carlos Corrasco to beef up a rotation headlined by Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and (by midsesason) Noah Syndergaard.

The Nationals: They traded for first baseman Josh Bell and signed left fielder/designated hitter (assuming the NL has a DH again) Kyle Schwarber.

The Braves: Signing Charlie Morton beefs up a rotation that already has Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Ian Anderson. And that offense? It’s still plenty dangerous even without Marcell Ozuna or Adam Duvall.

And while the Marlins in the market for another bat — ideally a left-handed-hitting corner outfielder to fill the role Matt Joyce held last year (hello, Andrew Benintendi?) — will it be enough to keep them in contention a year after they made an expanded playoff field during a pandemic-shortened season? Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez discuss in the latest episode of Fish Bytes.