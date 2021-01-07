Miami Marlins

Podcast: Marlins slowly making offseason moves. And a recap from Players Alliance stop

As the calendar turned to 2021 and the hopeful start of spring training creeps closer, the Miami Marlins have made a few small moves. They signed left-handed pitcher Ross Detwiler to a one-year deal and made catcher Sandy Leon the highlight of their first wave of nonroster invites to spring training. It’s nothing splashy, but it’s movement nonetheless with about a month and a half until pitchers and catchers are expected to report.

Are more moves — specifically acquiring a hitter to bolster the lineup — on the way? Beat writer Jordan McPherson breaks it all down on the latest episode of Fish Bytes, the Miami Herald’s Miami Marlins podcast.

Plus, we take a look back at the Players Alliance’s Pull Up Neighbor stop in Miami, with insights from Marlins players Monte Harrison, Lewis Brinson and Jazz Chisholm.

Jordan McPherson
Jordan McPherson
Jordan McPherson covers the Miami Marlins and high school sports for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.
