Podcast: Marlins slowly making offseason moves. And a recap from Players Alliance stop

As the calendar turned to 2021 and the hopeful start of spring training creeps closer, the Miami Marlins have made a few small moves. They signed left-handed pitcher Ross Detwiler to a one-year deal and made catcher Sandy Leon the highlight of their first wave of nonroster invites to spring training. It’s nothing splashy, but it’s movement nonetheless with about a month and a half until pitchers and catchers are expected to report.

Are more moves — specifically acquiring a hitter to bolster the lineup — on the way? Beat writer Jordan McPherson breaks it all down on the latest episode of Fish Bytes, the Miami Herald’s Miami Marlins podcast.

Plus, we take a look back at the Players Alliance’s Pull Up Neighbor stop in Miami, with insights from Marlins players Monte Harrison, Lewis Brinson and Jazz Chisholm.