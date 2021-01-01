Miami Marlins add veteran left-handed pitcher as they continue to add depth to staff

The Miami Marlins opened the new year by adding a new pitcher to their roster.

The Marlins are signing veteran left-handed pitcher Ross Detwiler to a one-year deal, a source confirmed Friday night. The deal is pending a physical and a corresponding move will have to be made once the deal is official because the Marlins already have a full 40-man roster.

Detwiler, 34, has bounced between starting and throwing out of the bullpen. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals, Detwiler has made 224 career MLB appearances over a dozen MLB seasons. That includes 95 starts and one complete game back in 2009.

He has a career 4.56 ERA over 673 1/3 innings, with 415 strikeouts against 243 walks. Opponents have hit .283 against him all-time.

Detwiler spent the last two seasons with the Chicago White Sox after opening his career with the Nationals (2007-2014) and also having stops with the Texas Rangers (2015), Atlanta Braves (2015), Cleveland Indians (2016), Oakland Raiders (2016) and Seattle Mariners (2018).

Sports Grid’s Craig Mish was first to report the signing.

This story will be updated.