Podcast: Is the Miami Marlins’ success from 2020 sustainable over a full season?

The Miami Marlins’ roster at this point looks very familiar. Outside of a few veterans who left for free agency and three new faces in the bullpen, the Marlins at this point are poised to field essentially the same roster they did during their playoff run in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

With that, a key question remains: Is what the Marlins did over last season’s 60-game slate be sustainable in 2021 when MLB hopefully is back to its normal 162-game season? Will the starting rotation, talented but lacking the experience of pitching through an entire MLB season, hold up and be the backbone the Marlins needs it to be? Do the Marlins have enough quality players in the bullpen outside of Yimi Garcia to handle high-leverage situations? And will having a full season of Starling Marte, a hopeful rebound from Corey Dickerson and improvements from the prospects who got their first taste of the big leagues in 2020 be enough to improve the offense?

Barring a big-name acquisition over the next Marlins manager Don Mattingly, first-year general manager Kim Ng and CEO Derek Jeter better hope so.

In the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Miami Herald beat writer Jordan McPherson breaks down the roster as it currently stands two months ahead of spring training.