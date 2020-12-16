Podcast: The Marlins have made some small moves this offseason, but will it be enough?

The Marlins have made a few small moves so far this offseason to fortify their bullpen, but will it be enough? And maybe more importantly, will it have to be enough?

So far this offseason, the Marlins have added three relievers in Adam Cimber via a trade earlier this month, selected Paul Campbell in the Rule 5 draft and trading with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Zach Pop.

Those trio of relievers aren’t going to do enough on their own to improve this Marlins roster and keep intact the momentum of last year’s surprise playoff run. Marlins general manager Kim Ng knows that.

But with so much uncertainty still surrounding the 2021 season, and with that the uncertainty of the Marlins’ finances, the splashy signing or trade seems unlikely at this point.

Also, the Marlins’ 40-man roster is full at this point. That means that if more moves are made, Miami will have roster decisions to make.

In the latest episode of the Fish Bytes podcast, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez break down the latest in the Marlins’ offseason, what moves are left to be desired and who currently on the roster could be at risk of losing their spot.