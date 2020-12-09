Podcast: The MLB offseason is heating up. When might the Marlins start making moves?

The offseason is heating up. Winter Meetings are in full swing. Deals slowly but surely are starting to be made. And the Miami Marlins… have been relatively quiet.

Is that a surprise? Not really. Will it pick up? Eventually. When? Who knows for sure.

But the market is indeed active. In the last week alone, we’ve seen:

▪ The Texas Rangers trading Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox

▪ The Cincinnati Reds trading RHP Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Noe Ramirez and Future Considerations.

▪ The Mets signing reliever Trevor May.

▪ The White Sox signing right fielder Adam Eaton.

▪ The Kansas City Royals signing Carlos Santana, viewed as the top first baseman on the open market.

▪ The Milwaukee Brewers signing catcher Luke Maile.

▪ The San Diego Padres signing outfielder Brian O’Grady.

▪ The San Francisco Giants signing reliever Matt Wisler.

At some point, the Marlins will get involved, too. And with more than 250 names still on the open market, including 23 relievers who were valued at at least 1 win above replacement over the past two years, the Marlins will have their fair share of people to choose from and don’t necessarily need to pounce right away.

In the latest episode of Fish Bytes, we break down the Marlins’ offseason plan of attack, including why patience and playing the long game might pay off for the Marlins.